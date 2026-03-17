The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is in crisis. Bild: KEYSTONE/DPA/Bernd Weissbrod

After more than 40 years, it's over: Mercedes-Benz plans to close its logistics center in Wetzikon ZH at the end of January 2027. Around 60 jobs will be affected.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mercedes-Benz plans to close its logistics center in Wetzikon ZH at the end of January 2027.

Deliveries to garages in Switzerland will then be made from Reutlingen in southern Germany.

Around 60 jobs will be affected. Employees have been personally informed of the plan.

A consultation process has been initiated. Show more

After more than 40 years, Mercedes-Benz is closing its logistics center in Wetzikon ZH. From there, the car manufacturer supplied all Swiss garages with car parts, around 1.8 million parts per year. In future, this will be carried out from Reutlingen in southern Germany.

As Mercedes-Benz writes in a press release, the 60 employees were personally informed of the decision today, Tuesday. The "Zürcher Oberländer " had initially reported this.

End of January 2027 is the end

A consultation process has now been initiated. Mercedes-Benz is holding out the prospect of a social plan. This includes severance payments, the option of early retirement and support in finding a job.

"In order to remain efficient and competitive in the current and future market and volume situation, Mercedes-Benz is consolidating its Europe-wide logistics network for spare parts," the statement explains. The closure of the logistics center in Wetzikon is planned for the end of January 2027.