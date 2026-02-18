In New York, traffic offenders are automatically fined - and that can be really expensive. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A Mercedes driver in New York collected 511 traffic violations and over 95,000 dollars in fines in two years - more than the cost of his SUV. Cameras mercilessly uncover the city's "super speeder".

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In New York City, traffic offenders are automatically recorded and publicly documented.

One particularly notorious street rambo collected more than 500 violations in two years.

He is not the only "super speeder" making the US metropolis unsafe. Show more

His unpaid parking tickets are more expensive than his car: in New York City, a notorious traffic offender has apparently collected fines for more than 95,000 US dollars (the equivalent of 73,000 Swiss francs). In less than two years, a Mercedes-Benz GLS was filmed committing 511 traffic violations: The US magazine "Road & Track" reports on the case.

On the website "How's My Driving NY", you can see what the driver was guilty of: 238 times the car was driving in bus lanes without authorization, 198 cases involved parking violations and 75 times the Mercedes was caught speeding, 52 of which were in the vicinity of schools.

Incidentally, the money that the driver owes the city would be enough to buy a brand new Mercedes GLS. In the USA, the basic version of the SUV costs 90,250 dollars according to "Auto Motor Sport".

The super speeder is not the only one in New York City: "super speeder" cars are very common in the city. They "spend millions to race around the neighborhood in brand-new luxury cars," Ben Furnas from the non-profit organization Transportation Alternatives is quoted as saying by Road & Track. In 2025, the "super speeder" paid an average of 4890 US dollars in fines. The front-runner even paid 70,536 dollars - which is still less than the defaulting Mercedes driver owes.

The fact that traffic offenders are so well recorded is due to the extensive camera surveillance of the roads. Traffic is monitored almost completely, especially in residential areas and heavily frequented areas. Offenses are recorded automatically and can be viewed online.