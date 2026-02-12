The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz made significantly less profit in the 2025 financial year. A cost-cutting program should make the Group more profitable again.(archive image) Keystone

Mercedes-Benz has recorded a massive slump in profits in 2025. Group earnings fell by almost half - business in China in particular weighed on the balance sheet.

Mercedes-Benz's profit fell by almost half last year. Compared to the previous year, the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer announced that Group profit in 2025 had fallen by around 49 percent from 10.4 billion euros to 5.3 billion euros.

Customs duties, negative exchange rate effects and intense competition in China had weighed on the results. However, cost savings of more than 3.5 billion euros in the passenger car division compensated for some of the headwinds. Turnover fell by nine percent to 132.2 billion euros. Operating earnings before interest and taxes fell by 57 percent to 5.82 billion euros.

The financial results were in line with forecasts and were driven by "a clear focus on efficiency, speed and flexibility", said Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius according to the press release. "We are ready for 2026," said Källenius. With a clear plan and a highly competitive product portfolio, Mercedes is consistently driving the transformation forward.

Fewer cars sold

In total, Mercedes sold around 2.16 million cars and vans last year. Slightly more than 1.8 million passenger cars were sold, which corresponds to a decline of nine percent compared to 2024. In China, the decline was particularly significant at 19 percent. China remains the most important country for Mercedes. The Swabian company sold almost a third of all cars there in 2025.

The company had already responded to the tense situation a year ago and announced a cost-cutting program. Group earnings had already fallen significantly year-on-year in 2024. Turnover and sales were also already in decline at the time.

Cost-cutting program to boost profitability

The savings program is intended to help the company become more profitable again. The aim is to reduce production costs by ten percent by 2027 compared to the previous year. Material costs will also be optimized. Fixed costs are also to be reduced by a further ten percent by 2027. A redundancy program for employees in indirect areas, i.e. not in production, should also help.