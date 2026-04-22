Faulty wheel bolts: Mercedes recalls more than 9000 G-Class vehicles worldwide. (symbolic image) Keystone

The car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has recalled more than 9,000 G-Class vehicles worldwide. In Germany, 551 vehicles are potentially affected, according to the recall published in the database of the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

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The reason for the recall is "faulty wheel bolts". Mercedes had discovered that the wheel bolts on certain vehicles in the 465 series with all-electric drive could not meet the requirements.

As a result, "the bolting of the wheel bolts and subsequently the wheel assembly could become loose over the vehicle's service life during driving, which could lead to an impairment of driving stability", a spokesperson said. The KBA recall refers to the "risk of losing control of the vehicle".

Wheel bolts will be replaced

To remedy the situation, the wheel bolts on the affected vehicles will be replaced; the planned workshop visit will take around half an hour, the Mercedes spokesperson said.

The G-Class is an off-road vehicle that belongs to the top-end segment of the German Dax group - i.e. the particularly expensive vehicles.