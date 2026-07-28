For a long time, Mercedes' profits had been declining quarter after quarter. Now, for the first time in years, they have risen compared to the same quarter a year ago. Revenue, however, continued to decline.

For the first time in three years, Mercedes-Benz has posted a quarterly profit. (File photo)

Mercedes-Benz’s profit rose by 13.5 percent in the second quarter of this year. From April through June, consolidated net income climbed from 957 million euros to approximately 1.09 billion euros compared with the same period a year earlier, the Stuttgart-based automaker announced. The last time the DAX-listed company posted a year-over-year increase in consolidated net income was three years ago, in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue, however, declined by 3.3 percent to just over 32 billion euros. Operating income (EBIT) rose by 21.5 percent to approximately 1.55 billion euros.

According to the press release, Mercedes has further improved its efficiency and productivity. Cost-cutting measures from a cost-saving program supported earnings in the second quarter. In addition, the results from the Vans and Financial Services divisions helped offset the weakness in the passenger car division.

Significant Decline in Sales in China

A sharp decline in China once again led to a drop in sales in the second quarter. Mercedes sold approximately 512,000 passenger cars and vans, representing a 6 percent decline compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Sales of passenger cars in China fell by a whopping 30 percent.

After the first six months of the year, consolidated net income declined by 6.3 percent to approximately 2.52 billion euros. Revenue for the first half of the year was down 4.1 percent compared with the same period last year. EBIT was down 3.1 percent.

Declining Profits and Cost-Cutting Efforts

Things haven't been going well at Mercedes for quite some time now. In 2025, profits plummeted by nearly half, from 10.4 billion euros to 5.3 billion euros, after having already fallen by 28.4 percent year-over-year in 2024.

The automaker had responded more than a year ago by launching a cost-cutting program. At the end of June of this year, Mercedes tightened its cost-cutting measures and, as an immediate step, postponed a special wage payment to next year. At the same time, the executive board sparked a debate about labor costs in Germany by stating that employees should work more for the same pay. This led to protests by employees.