German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron want to further strengthen their cooperation on nuclear deterrence.

This morning, the Franco-German Defense and Security Council met in a maintenance hangar at the Nörvenich military airfield near Cologne, under her leadership, to approve Germany’s first-ever participation in a French nuclear exercise.

Flanked by two French Rafale and two German Eurofighter fighter jets, the meeting—which was also attended by the foreign and defense ministers—took place. The Rafale jets are designed for the use of nuclear weapons.

In-flight refueling as the first exercise

The fighter jets had already taken part in a small exercise on Thursday to mark the practical start of nuclear cooperation. They were refueled in French airspace by a French refueling aircraft. The entire operation lasted just under two hours.

Years ago, Macron had already offered European partners the opportunity to come under France’s nuclear umbrella. Along with the United Kingdom, France is the only Western European country that possesses nuclear weapons. U.S. nuclear bombs are currently stationed in Germany as part of NATO’s nuclear deterrent, and the Bundeswehr provides fighter jets to deploy them in the event of an emergency. The cooperation with France is intended to complement and strengthen NATO’s deterrent.

Nine countries want to cooperate with France

France has also agreed to nuclear cooperation with the United Kingdom, a nuclear power. Seven other countries have responded positively to France's offer: Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.