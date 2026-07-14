Five years ago, as the chancellor, the federal president, and the state premier spoke, torrential waters swept away people and homes. On this anniversary, Merz, Steinmeier, and Schnieder are also looking ahead.

5 Years Since the Flood Disaster Merz at the memorial service in the Ahr Valley: Leave no one behind

It is a day of mourning, of offering encouragement, of listening, but also of making promises: On the fifth anniversary of the deadly floods in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) gathered in the Ahr Valley to commemorate the victims of the flood that struck in July 2021 and to highlight the consequences of the disaster.

At the main memorial ceremony on the market square in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, attended by Merz, Rhineland-Palatinate Minister President Gordon Schnieder (CDU) apologized to the people for the state’s failure and was met with applause.

Merz speaks of the duty of government organizations

In his speech to an audience of about 1,000 people, Chancellor Merz pledged support to all those threatened or affected by natural and climate-related disasters. “I want to say this emphatically: No person, no city, no region in our country should or must be left alone to face the fear of disasters and the forces of nature, or the fear of the consequences of climate change that we are experiencing,” he said.

Steinmeier, who had previously laid a wreath in the chapel at the cemetery in Ahrweiler, said: “This day also serves as a call to all of us to do everything in our power to ensure that catastrophic floods—with consequences such as those we have experienced here—do not recur, if at all possible.”

At least 136 deaths in Rhineland-Palatinate alone

The flooding that occurred on the night of July 14–15, 2021, in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia was one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent German history. After days of heavy rain, the Ahr River in particular turned into a devastating flash flood as it flowed through its narrow valley.

At least 136 people lost their lives in Rhineland-Palatinate, and 49 in North Rhine-Westphalia. Several hundred were injured. One person from the Ahr region is still missing. Many survivors are still struggling with the psychological effects.

Prime Minister Schnieder said that the state had failed to keep its promise to protect its citizens at that time. “The state failed in this matter and on that night.” Human error meant that the Ahr Valley was not prepared for this disaster. Schnieder was a CDU member of the state parliament at the time of the flood disaster.

Exhibition Features Portraits of People from the Region

Both Schnieder and the Federal President attended the opening of the photo exhibition “We Ahr Strong. Five Years, A New Perspective” in Altenahr, in the district of Ahrweiler. It features portraits of people from the region and, among other things, explores what helped them get through difficult times, what they’re proud of, and what their visions for the future are.

Eberhard Schimanski, 89, from Ahrweiler, said, “Everything I loved was lost in that one terrible night.” His wife had been torn from his arms by a flood wave. He now looks to the future with confidence. “I’ve been given a second chance at life, five years after that flood.”

“Five years later, the pain and suffering have not been forgotten,” Steinmeier said. “But when we are here, we are not only commemorating the site of a disaster, but also a place that has experienced an impressive degree of solidarity.”

Cornelia Weigand, the independent district administrator of the Ahrweiler district, witnessed the flood firsthand. At the time, she was still mayor of the Altenahr municipal association. The exhibition shows that the flood left behind more than just destruction. And yet: “Some losses are irreplaceable.” She asked the federal government to make reconstruction aid funds available for flood retention basins.

Schnieder at Lebenshilfe in Sinzig

Twelve people alone lost their lives at the Lebenshilfe facility in Sinzig during the night of the flood. Late in the afternoon, Schnieder visited the newly renovated building of the facility for people with intellectual disabilities on the lower reaches of the Ahr River. “That was the worst night I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Carola Körbel, who was living at the facility at the time. “One of the people who died was my best friend.” The water was so high, she said, holding her hand above her head to indicate the level.

Better Prepared for Disaster Response

Following the flood, reforms in disaster management were initiated, including a siren subsidy program and the introduction of cell broadcast as a warning system. This allows warning messages to be sent directly to all cell phones that are connected to the network in a specific area at any given time. As a result, Rhineland-Palatinate established, among other things, a new State Office for Fire and Disaster Protection.

Merz emphasized that it is the duty of government organizations to take preventive measures where risks exceed an individual’s ability to prepare for them. In the areas affected by the flood disaster, people rightly expect the federal government to do its part in supporting those affected, beyond just providing reconstruction aid funds.