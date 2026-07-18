Germany Merz Calls on CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group Leader Spahn to Resign

ARCHIVE – Jens Spahn (CDU), chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, sits during an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa) in the news agency’s newsroom. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

In his capacity as CDU chairman, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Jens Spahn, the leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, to resign. The German Press Agency learned this from sources close to the party chairman. Spahn, a CDU politician, had come under pressure because he and his husband had used the services of a surrogate mother in the United States.