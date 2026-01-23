Following the resignation of parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn, Chancellor Friedrich Merz is putting together a major round of personnel changes. According to information from the CDU/CSU obtained by the German Press Agency, four additional personnel decisions are expected to be made following the previously announced move of Thorsten Frei, head of the Chancellor’s Office, to the leadership of the parliamentary group. Merz is expected to announce them to the public on Friday morning.

* Health Minister Nina Warken (CDU) is expected to take over Frei's position at the Chancellery.

* They want CDU Secretary-General Carsten Linnemann to become health minister.

* Franziska Hoppermann, the party's current treasurer, is set to take over Linnemann's position as CDU manager.

* Philipp Amthor (CDU), who previously served as Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Digital Affairs, is set to replace Michael Meister, Minister of State for Federal-State Cooperation, at the Chancellery.

1. https://dpaq.de/maCVFHC

As of Thursday evening, there had not yet been an official confirmation of the personnel appointments, which had also been reported by other media outlets. “The chancellor will announce the personnel decisions once all outstanding issues have been resolved,” sources close to Merz said. It remains to be seen who will take over Hoppermann’s position as treasurer and who will succeed Amthor at the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

Merz had already hinted at a major reshuffle

"It could be an opportunity to reconsider the composition of the federal government." With these words, Merz had already hinted last Sunday on ZDF's "Summer Interview" that Spahn's resignation would lead to a major reshuffle.

On Wednesday, he had already announced that Thorsten Frei, head of the Chancellor’s Office, would take over as parliamentary group leader, succeeding Spahn. It had also been clear since Tuesday evening that Warken was his preferred candidate to succeed Frei. However, according to information from the German Press Agency, she initially hesitated to accept the position for family reasons. She has three children.

Linnemann is also said to have been asked as early as Tuesday whether he would like to take over the Ministry of Health. Nevertheless, Merz initially presented only the new parliamentary group leader on Wednesday. It was said that respect for the parliamentary group and the important office required that attention be focused solely on that office for the time being.

Warken Demonstrated a Commitment to Reform at the Ministry of Health

Before her appointment as Federal Minister of Health last year, Warken was virtually unknown to the general public. Yet she has many years of political experience. With the exception of a brief hiatus, she has served in the Bundestag since 2013. The 47-year-old lawyer served as parliamentary secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group during the previous legislative term. Since 2025, she has headed the influential CDU Women’s Union.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) made it clear in April that he thinks highly of her when Warken presented her reform of the statutory health insurance system. He praised her for her courage, sound judgment, honesty, and empathy—qualities that Warken is likely to need in her new position at the Chancellery as well.

Merz Works to Counter the Image of the "Chancellery as a Men's Club"

By choosing a woman, Merz is countering the accusation that the Chancellor’s Office is an all-male club. All of his closest advisors are currently men: the two key department heads for foreign and economic policy, the government spokesperson, the head of the Chancellor’s Office, and his chief of staff.

Merz had already hinted that he would use the personnel reshuffle to further increase the proportion of women in leadership positions within the Union. He said that he had already succeeded in doing so since taking office as CDU chairman, but added: “I am doing everything I can to make that even better.”

Hoppermann Faces Turbulent Times

With Franziska Hoppermann, a woman will now also be at the helm of the Konrad Adenauer House. As federal treasurer, she has worked behind the scenes until now, but was also a member of the CDU Executive Committee. A business administration graduate, she has represented the Hamburg-Wandsbek district in the Bundestag since 2021 and serves on the Budget Committee and the Committee on Digital Affairs and State Modernization.

With three state elections coming up in September, the 44-year-old may be facing turbulent times. Her advantage: She cannot yet be held responsible for any potential election defeats.

Linnemann Takes Advantage of His Second Chance

Linnemann had the opportunity to join the cabinet right after the federal election, but he let it slip by. Even before the election, he had been mentioned as a possible minister in a “superministry” for Economic Affairs, Labor, and Social Affairs. However, the merger of the two key ministries did not take place. Linnemann could still have joined the cabinet, but he chose to remain at party headquarters instead.

There, however, he did not have an easy time of it during the first nearly 15 months of the CDU/SPD coalition. In the shadow of party leader and Chancellor Merz, he was unable to truly make his mark. While the federal government is largely to blame for the Union’s declining poll numbers, the blame also falls on him as party leader. The AfD has now far outpaced the Union in nationwide polls.

Amthor is one of the CDU's rising stars

Amthor, who is just 33 years old and hails from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, is considered one of the most talented young CDU politicians. At the Ministry of Digital Affairs, he most recently focused primarily on reducing bureaucracy. By replacing Michael Meister, Merz is responding to widespread dissatisfaction among state governments regarding the coordination of the federal government’s work with the states.

Spahn Triggered a Shuffle in the Staff

Jens Spahn triggered the shake-up on Saturday when he resigned as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, after he publicly revealed that he and his husband, Daniel Funke, had had a child through a surrogate mother in the U.S. His resignation was a response to sharp criticism of his actions, including from within the CDU/CSU. Surrogacy is prohibited in Germany. The 46-year-old CDU politician from North Rhine-Westphalia has not yet said whether he intends to retain his seat in the Bundestag.