Chancellor Friedrich Merz is aiming to reach a decision on the successor to Jens Spahn, the resigned leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, before his vacation, which is scheduled to begin at the end of July. The German Press Agency learned from sources close to the CDU leader that various options are still being considered.

The CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag is traditionally nominated by the party leaders of the CDU and CSU, who plan to continue discussions on the matter over the weekend. However, no meeting is scheduled. Earlier, *Der Spiegel* had reported on the next steps in the process.

The CDU Executive Committee will meet on Monday at 11:00 a.m. It remains to be seen whether Merz will be able to present a proposal by then. The new chairperson will be elected by the parliamentary caucus. A special session during the summer recess is a possibility. The first regular caucus meeting after that will not take place until September 8.

The chancellor's time off begins in the middle of the week after next. The Chancellor's Office does not refer to this as a "vacation" because the head of government is, in fact, always on duty.