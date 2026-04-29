The money for the AI expansion of Mark Zuckerberg's (center) Meta Group continues to come from the booming advertising business of the Facebook parent company. (archive image) Keystone

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is fully gearing the Meta Group towards artificial intelligence. So-called AI agents, which can complete tasks independently, are to recognize users' goals and then work "day and night".

Keystone-SDA SDA

AI should also create content tailored directly to individual people, as the 41-year-old explained. Zuckerberg's vision also includes a shopping AI that will help people to buy things that interest them.

There is currently a lot of talk about artificial intelligence replacing humans, said the Meta boss. "Instead, I think that AI will strengthen the ability of people to do what they want." This could, for example, involve improving their own health or relationships, learning or achieving personal career goals. "People will be more important in the future, not the other way around."

Drastic consequences for the meta-workforce

As employees within the Group, those who can work productively with AI will become more important. On May 20, around ten percent of the workforce is to be made redundant, as the Group recently announced. In addition, around 6000 currently vacant positions will not be filled.

Meta had just under 79,000 employees at the turn of the year. The redundancies are therefore likely to affect around 8,000 people.

Investor and long-standing industry analyst Gene Munster sees a contradiction in the company's public communication: Zuckerberg's visions mask the fact that Facebook is "the most aggressive company in replacing humans with AI", he commented on the online platform X.

AI accelerates new developments many times over

Zuckerberg once again pointed out that it is becoming increasingly common for one or two employees to develop something within a week that used to take larger teams months. "We are putting these people at the center of the next evolution of our company," he said. And teams should not be larger than necessary.

What exactly this will mean for the workforce in the long term is unclear. "We don't really know what the optimal size of the company will be in the future," admitted CFO Susan Li in response to questions from analysts.

Huge bet on the future of AI

Meanwhile, the AI visions require huge investments. After just three months, Meta has once again increased its expenditure on AI infrastructure. Meta is now forecasting capital investments of between 125 and 145 billion US dollars for the current year. The previous range was between 115 and 135 billion dollars. In 2025, the Group spent a good 72 billion dollars primarily on the expansion of data centers for artificial intelligence.

The increase was not well received on the stock market: Investors caused the share price to fall by more than six percent in after-hours trading.

Increase in advertising business

The money for the AI expansion continues to come from the Facebook Group's booming advertising business. In the past quarter, Group revenue rose by around a third year-on-year to 56.3 billion dollars. According to CFO Li, 19 percent more ads were delivered on the meta platforms. At the same time, the average price per ad rose by twelve percent. Market leader Google and Meta have dominated the online advertising business for years.

Meta's profit jumped by 61 percent to just under 26.8 billion dollars. However, a tax credit of a good eight billion dollars recorded in the quarter also played a role in this.

Zuckerberg has big ambitions to overtake rivals such as the ChatGPT developer OpenAI as well as Google and Elon Musk's AI company xAI in the field of artificial intelligence. It is prepared to spend many billions to do so - even at the risk of building up too much data center capacity.

Loss of users due to Iran and Russia

Most recently, 3.56 billion users accessed at least one meta app. Three months previously, the figure was 3.58 billion. Meta explained this with internet bans in Iran and the restrictions on the WhatsApp chat app in Russia. The group also owns the photo and video platform Instagram and Threads, an alternative to Musk's Twitter successor X.