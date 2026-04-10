An ex-Meta employee wrote his own software to illegally download private images of Facebook users. Uli Deck/dpa (Archivbild)

A former Meta employee is said to have written his own software to download around 30,000 private images of Facebook users. The company has fired the man.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former Meta employee downloaded around 30,000 private images from the Facebook platform.

Employees do not have access to users' private photos. However, the accused wrote his own software to circumvent the company's security barriers.

Meta has dismissed the "man in his thirties" and the investigation against him is ongoing. Show more

Millions of private pictures are sent via Facebook every day, from kitschy sunsets to intimate shots. These photos are not intended for the public; not even Meta employees have access to them. However, a London-based employee is said to have illegally downloaded around 30,000 private images using specially created software.

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC that the infringement was discovered over a year ago. As a result, the company immediately dismissed the suspected employee and "referred the matter to the law enforcement authorities". The London Metropolitan Police are now investigating the case. They had also previously received a tip-off from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Users notified

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that a man in his thirties had been arrested in November 2025 on suspicion of unauthorized access to computer data. He has since been released on bail and is due to report to the police in May.

Meta said it had notified users whose images had been downloaded and improved its security systems. The incident is the latest of many security problems that have already occurred at Meta. In addition to Facebook, the company also owns WhatsApp and Instagram.