Following in the footsteps of AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic, Facebook parent company Meta has also had to admit that its AI software hacked into another company's computer systems.

Similar to some incidents involving the two rivals, the problem here was also due to a misconfiguration of the system at the same testing partner, as Meta told CNN, among others. Because of the incorrect setting, the AI models had access to the internet—which was not actually intended.

Meta did not provide any details about the company whose systems the company’s AI infiltrated by exploiting a vulnerability. According to the company, the Facebook Group learned of the incident through a notification from its testing partner.

Artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, unexpectedly infiltrated the computers of another AI company, the Hugging Face platform, during a test.

This prompted rival company Anthropic to review its own test runs, during which additional incidents came to light. In addition, British security researchers detected cyberattacks carried out by AI systems from Anthropic and OpenAI, to which they had granted unrestricted access to the internet during their experiments.

The unplanned attacks caused no damage, but they generally heightened fears of cyberattacks carried out using artificial intelligence.