Meta's AI needs to learn and is now also using public contributions from European users to do so. Image: IMAGO/Jonathan Raa

Criticism from data protectionists delayed the launch of Meta's AI in the EU. Anyone who makes public posts on Facebook and the like must expect them to be used for software training in future.

The Facebook group Meta will also train its artificial intelligence in the European Union with publicly accessible posts by adult users.

Last summer, the company postponed the EU launch of its AI software Meta AI because the responsible Irish data protection authority opposed such an approach until the legal situation had been clarified.

The Facebook group Meta will also train its artificial intelligence in the European Union with publicly accessible contributions from adult users. Last summer, the company postponed the EU launch of its AI software Meta AI because the responsible Irish data protection authority was opposed to such an approach until the legal situation had been clarified. But now comes the turnaround.

Meta sees a decision by the European Data Protection Board in December as confirmation that the Group's approach is legally permissible. Meta AI was launched in the EU last month. The software, with which users can chat, can be found behind a button with a multi-colored ring in Meta applications such as WhatsApp.

Localization should make AI more useful

Interactions between users and Meta AI are now also to be used to train the AI, as Meta announced in a blog post. The company argues that localization will enable the AI software to respond better to the needs of European users. They will soon be informed by email or in the apps about exactly what data is being used. The notifications will also contain links to objection forms.

Meta emphasizes that private conversations are not used to train the AI. In the case of underage users, the company also refrains from using publicly available posts.