Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. According to a statement from the Norwegian court, lung specialist Are Holm said that the 52-year-old's condition is serious. "Following a comprehensive medical assessment, she has now been placed on the list of people who should receive a lung transplant as soon as possible," said the doctor at Oslo University Hospital. It is not yet known how long it may take to find a suitable donor lung.

Mette-Marit suffers from the incurable disease pulmonary fibrosis. This causes scars to form in the lung tissue, which can cause breathing difficulties, among other things. The Crown Princess's health has recently deteriorated. She was seen several times with an oxygen machine - according to Norwegian media, most recently on Thursday, when she was briefly admitted to Olso University Hospital, but left again after a few hours.

Mette-Marit and Haakon postpone silver wedding anniversary celebration

While she waits for a new lung, the Crown Princess will not be able to carry out her official program as usual, the court announced. Mette-Marit's state of health also has consequences for the Crown Prince's family. The Crown Prince and Princess will not be celebrating their silver wedding anniversary in August as planned. Crown Prince Haakon (52) will limit longer trips in order to spend more time with his wife. Haakon recently cut short a trip to Japan to accompany Mette-Marit to hospital on Thursday.

The crown prince will also not be attending the Swedish royal couple's golden wedding in June, according to the statement. Princess Ingrid Alexandra (22), the daughter of Mette-Marit and Haakon, has traveled back to Oslo from her stay abroad at the University of Sydney to be closer to her family. According to the court, her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus (20), is to study at a university in Europe from the fall as planned. However, he wants to come home when "the situation requires it".