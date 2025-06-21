  1. Residential Customers
Mexico Mexican authorities rescue baby turtles from smugglers

SDA

21.6.2025 - 07:57

Mesoamerican turtles are protected in Mexico (symbolic image)
Mesoamerican turtles are protected in Mexico (symbolic image)
Keystone

More than 3400 protected baby turtles have been rescued by Mexican authorities from the hands of smugglers. What will happen to them remains to be seen.

Keystone-SDA

21.06.2025, 07:57

During a traffic check in the southern state of Chiapas, the crawling animals were discovered in crates "in overcrowded conditions" and the driver of the vehicle was arrested for illegal wildlife trafficking, the Mexican Attorney General's Office for Environmental Protection said on Friday (local time).

According to the authorities, the young animals belonged to the Mesoamerican tortoise species. This species is native to Mexico, Central America and Colombia and is protected in Mexico. The animals intercepted by the authorities had been transported without documents proving their origin, the public prosecutor's office explained. This violates environmental laws.

The turtles were taken to a specialized department, which will decide whether the animals can be released back into the wild.

