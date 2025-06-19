"High risk": Mexico prepares for hurricane "Erick" - Gallery "Erick" is the first hurricane of this year's season in the Pacific heading for the coast. In 2023, "Otis" caused considerable damage in the region. Image: dpa According to meteorologists, the storm is expected to make landfall between the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Vacation resorts such as Acapulco and Puerto Ángel are also located there. Image: dpa Destruction in Acapulco after hurricane "Otis" on October 31, 2023. Image: Keystone/EPA/David Guzmà¡n "High risk": Mexico prepares for hurricane "Erick" - Gallery "Erick" is the first hurricane of this year's season in the Pacific heading for the coast. In 2023, "Otis" caused considerable damage in the region. Image: dpa According to meteorologists, the storm is expected to make landfall between the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Vacation resorts such as Acapulco and Puerto Ángel are also located there. Image: dpa Destruction in Acapulco after hurricane "Otis" on October 31, 2023. Image: Keystone/EPA/David Guzmà¡n

A strong hurricane is brewing in the Pacific. "Erick" is heading straight for the coast. The affected region is still suffering from the effects of a previous storm.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mexico is bracing itself for Hurricane Erick, which is approaching the country's southwest coast with dangerously strong winds.

According to the US hurricane center, "Erick" is expected to make landfall early Thursday (local time) between the southwestern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

The hurricane gained strength just off the coast and is now reported to be a "strong" category 3 of 5 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of up to 195 kilometers per hour.

The coastal section between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Puerto Ángel is under a high risk level. Show more

Mexico is preparing for hurricane "Erick", which is approaching the southwest coast of the country with dangerously strong winds. "I call on people to stay at home", appealed the governor of the state of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, to the population. Boards were nailed in front of windows and doors, panic buying took place in supermarkets and boats were brought to safety. The region was hit hard by Hurricane Otis in 2023.

¡ATENCIÓN GUERRERENSES!



🌀 El huracán #Erick evolucionó a categoría 3, de acuerdo a la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil. Esto representa un peligro alto para nuestro estado.



Un huracán de esta magnitud puede ocasionar:



⚠️ Vientos muy fuertes, que pueden arrancar… pic.twitter.com/bs2Fo5aY7H — Evelyn Salgado Pineda (@EvelynSalgadoP) June 19, 2025

According to the US hurricane center, "Erick" is expected to make landfall between the southwestern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca early Thursday (local time). The hurricane gained strength just off the coast and is now reported to be a "strong" category 3 of 5 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of up to 195 kilometers per hour. The coastal section between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Puerto Ángel is under a high risk level.

Meteorologists warn of life-threatening storm surges

On Wednesday, the storm was located around 90 kilometers south-southwest of Puerto Ángel over the Pacific. The Mexican weather service warned that it could gain further strength. According to the US hurricane center, the storm could trigger life-threatening flash floods and bring destructive winds.

"Erick" is the second hurricane of this year's season in the Pacific after "Barbara", but the first to approach the coast. The hurricane season begins in the Pacific on May 15 and in the Atlantic on June 1. It officially lasts until November 30 in both regions.

In October 2023, "Otis", a category 5 hurricane, killed at least 52 people in Acapulco and caused considerable damage. According to experts, increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms.