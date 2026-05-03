The city of Mexico is sinking at a rate of two centimetres per month. Archivbild: Keystone

Mexico City is sinking at an alarming rate - by around 24 centimetres a year. The inhabitants of the mega-metropolis consume much more water than the groundwater lake beneath the city can replenish.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you From space, scientists can follow in real time how the metropolis of Mexico City, built on the bottom of an ancient lake, is sinking deeper and deeper.

The problem has been ignored for decades.

However, the consequences are becoming increasingly dramatic - many older buildings are already leaning dangerously to one side. Show more

The metropolis of Mexico City is sinking around 24 centimetres every year. At important locations such as the international airport or the Ángel de la Independencia monument, the US space agency Nasa recently recorded an average subsidence of two centimetres per month. There is hardly any other city in the world where this is happening at such a rapid pace.

📏 “2 centímetros de hundimiento al mes” 🛰️ Satélite de la @NASA confirma el descenso acelerado de la CDMX 🏙️



📡 El radar NISAR detectó que la capital mexicana es una de las urbes que pierde altura más rápido en el mundo. 🛰️



💧 La extracción excesiva de agua y el peso urbano… pic.twitter.com/kB70Uu21Us — SDP Noticias (@sdpnoticias) April 30, 2026

The Mexican capital region is one of the most extensive and populated metropolitan areas in the world with an area of 7800 square kilometers and was built on an old lake bed.

Buildings visibly leaning to one side

Because so much groundwater has been extracted over the years and the city has expanded so much, the aquifer has shrunk dramatically. As a result, Mexico City has been sinking for more than a century and many monuments and older buildings - such as the cathedral, which began construction in 1573 - are visibly leaning to one side. The receding water table has also contributed to a chronic water crisis that is expected to worsen.

In total, the city has sunk twelve meters in less than 100 years, says Enrique Cabral, a geophysicist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Important urban facilities have been damaged as a result, such as the subway, the sewage system, drinking water pipes and roads. This is "a very big problem" for the capital region.

🔴La misión NISAR de la NASA e India detectó zonas de la Ciudad de México que se hunden más de 2 centímetros al mes.https://t.co/WtO873zmVI — Excélsior (@Excelsior) April 30, 2026

NASA's estimates are based on measurements taken between October 2025 and January 2026 by a powerful satellite called Nisar. This satellite can track changes on the Earth's surface in real time and is a joint initiative of Nasa and the Indian Space Research Agency.

Recording details from space tells us something about what is actually happening beneath the Earth's surface and documents the changes, says Nisar scientist Paul Rosen. "You can see the full extent of the problem."

Technology to help with natural disasters

His team hopes that, in time, it will be able to zoom in even more on specific areas and one day take measurements for each individual building. The researchers aim to use the technology worldwide to track natural disasters, changes in fault lines, the effects of climate change in regions such as Antarctica and much more. This could also serve to improve warning systems for volcanic eruptions, for example.

For Mexico City, the Nisar data means that subsidence can be studied more closely and its worst effects mitigated, says geophysicist Cabral. For decades, the government had largely ignored the problem and merely stabilized the foundations under monuments such as the cathedral. However, more is now being invested in research, says Cabral. "To alleviate the situation in the long term, you first have to understand it."