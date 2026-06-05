A few days before the start of the World Cup, the Mexican authorities are expecting fans to have a "wonderful time" in the co-host country despite security concerns. Road blockades and protests accompany the preparations for the World Cup.

More than 100,000 soldiers, police officers and private security forces as well as drones, military aircraft and explosive detection dogs are to ensure that the World Cup in Mexico runs safely. (archive picture)

"We are ready to host the World Cup in compliance with all the necessary security measures," said Mexico's Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco after a meeting with the German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Mexico City.

There are currently protests and road blockades in the Mexican capital by a striking teachers' union. Other social groups have also announced demonstrations during the World Cup. "We are a democracy, we are a country of freedoms," said Velasco, explaining the protests.

13 matches will take place in Mexico

Mexico is co-hosting the World Cup with three venues and 13 matches, together with the USA and Canada. The games will be played in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. President Claudia Sheinbaum has promised a safe tournament. More than 100,000 soldiers, police officers and private security forces as well as drones, military aircraft and explosive detection dogs are to ensure that the competition runs safely.

In February, supporters of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", unleashed a wave of violence in Mexico following his arrest and death. At least 74 people died as a result. Oseguera was the leader of the powerful drug cartel Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).