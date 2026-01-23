At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is making a surprise trip to the U.S. for the World Cup final. She decided to attend because it was a direct invitation from the President of the United States, the head of state of the co-host country explained. She also told reporters that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney would be there.

ARCHIVE – Soccer: World Cup, group stage draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left to right) takes a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

On June 11, however, Sheinbaum chose not to attend the World Cup opening ceremony in her own country. At the time, she had given her ticket to the Azteca Stadium to an indigenous woman who is a soccer fan. Mexico, the U.S., and Canada are co-hosting the tournament.

Strained Relations with Washington

Relations between Mexico and the U.S. are currently strained due to trade and security issues. This likely led Sheinbaum to accept Trump’s invitation on short notice. Sheinbaum has met Trump in person only once so far; he has been U.S. president again for a year and a half. That was in December at the World Cup draw in Washington.

According to Mexican media reports, the itinerary for the Mexican president’s current trip to the Mexican tourist state of Quintana Roo was changed so that she could attend the final match between Argentina and Spain in East Rutherford, near New York.

Spain's royal couple and crown princess will also be in attendance

Spain’s King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía will be cheering on the team in person on Sunday. Argentina’s President Javier Milei, on the other hand, will not watch the final at the stadium out of superstition. Superstitious rituals, known in Argentina as “cábalas,” are part of soccer culture for many fans. They often watch games in the same place or while wearing the same clothes.