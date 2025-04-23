Temporary material shortages: Solar cell manufacturer Meyer Burger introduces short-time working at its German plant in Thalheim. (archive picture) Keystone

Meyer Burger is introducing short-time working at its German solar cell plant. The reason is material bottlenecks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger is responding to material shortages and is introducing short-time working at its German solar cell plant in Thalheim from May 1, 2025. The company expects the measure, which will affect around 300 employees, to result in short-term savings.

In a statement on Wednesday, Meyer Burger referred to "temporary" material bottlenecks in production. The measure has been ordered in consultation with the works council.

The bottlenecks had also led to an adjustment of production processes at the US site in Goodyear, Meyer Burger explained further. The solar cells from Thalheim are processed into solar modules there. In addition, adjustments to the workforce in Goodyear are also being prepared to reduce costs.