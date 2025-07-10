An Italian chef is looking for employees via a Facebook post. His search backfired. sda

An Italian celebrity chef has triggered a wave of outrage with a Facebook post that excludes certain applicants. He is accused of discrimination.

Cappuccio later defended the post as a "desperate advertisement" due to a shortage of skilled workers, but showed little insight into the public criticism. Show more

An Italian Michelin-starred chef has caused a stir with a controversial Facebook post.

Paolo Cappuccio, who was looking for a new kitchen team for a four-star hotel in Trentino, openly wrote on July 4 which applicants he did not want to see in his kitchen.

In his job advertisement post, he wrote: "I am looking for a chef with crew - from December to March. Please don't let me waste your time. Excluded are: Communists, slackers, wannabe chefs and those who think they are. Also undesirable: employees with alcohol or other addiction problems and those who have problems with their sexual orientation."

Post by the star chef. The post has since been deleted. Facebook

These comments led to a shitstorm, reports "bild.de".

The reactions to his post were not long in coming. Users accused him of discrimination and homophobia. One comment read: "Let us know where you cook so we can avoid this place." The original post has since been removed from Cappuccio's page.

Paolo Cappuccio, who comes from Naples, has been working in top gastronomy for over 30 years. In 2008, he was awarded a Michelin star for his restaurant "La Stube" at the Hotel Hermitage in Madonna di Campiglio. With his restaurant "La Casa degli Spiriti" on Lake Garda, he reached 149th place in the "Best Chef Awards" in 2017.

Desperate search for staff

In an interview with the "Corriere del Trentino", Cappuccio defended his post as a "desperate advertisement". He complained that it was difficult to find reliable staff these days.

Applicants are often unreliable or take sick leave. Although he regrets his choice of words, he shows little understanding for the public outrage: "I'm talking about cooking, not politics."

