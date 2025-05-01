Michelle (left) and Barack Obama moved into the White House in January 2009 with their daughters Sasha (right) and Malia. Bild: AP Photo/Pete Souza, White House

The Obamas have often presented themselves to the outside world as a model American family. This makes Michelle Obama's confession all the more surprising: she beat her daughters during their childhood.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tough upbringing in the Obama family: In her podcast "The Light Podcast", Michelle Obama admitted to having beaten her daughters Malia and Sasha during their childhood.

It was only when she reflected on her parenting methods that she felt ashamed and decided: "I don't want to do this anymore."

She has now appealed to parents to raise their children without violence. Show more

Surprising confession from Michelle Obama: In her podcast "The Light Podcast", the 61-year-old looked back on the upbringing of her daughters Malia and Sasha. The former First Lady admitted to her brother Craig Robinson that she had slipped her hand several times with her children.

She did not go into detail about how old her daughters were at the time. But she recalled the shame she felt shortly afterwards. "It took a few claps before I thought, yeah, you know what? I don't want to do this anymore," Obama reflected critically on her actions at the time.

On the one hand, her dubious parenting methods had caused doubts to grow in her because her children were still small at the time. On the other hand, the feeling spread that it was a mistake in parenting to physically chastise her children.

Michelle Obama felt "silly"

"I realized that there had to be another way to get my point across than spanking someone," Obama said, describing her educational U-turn. "Anything else feels embarrassing." After realizing this, she never raised her hand to her children again, Michelle Obama assured: "I felt silly. It was embarrassing."

As convinced as she is of her own path of non-violent parenting, the wife of former US President Barack Obama also emphasized that she does not want to judge the parenting methods of other parents.

Michelle Obama slipped her hand several times towards her daughters Sasha (left) and Malia (center). Bild: EPA / Justin Lane

Apart from that, she said: "When children say: 'I hate my mother', they should only say it in their own head or room. Parents are too afraid to set boundaries. That's also part of the challenge we have to face in this generation."

At the end of the podcast interview, Obama then made a plea for non-violent parenting: "My goal is to encourage parents to set clear boundaries without using violence."