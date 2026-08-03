According to official reports, two people in the state of Michigan have died for the first time in connection with an outbreak of diarrhea caused by a parasite in the United States. “According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been exacerbated by cyclosporiasis and dehydration,” the state Department of Health said.

At the same time, the agency made it clear that so-called cyclosporiasis infections are generally not life-threatening. “Deaths from cyclosporiasis are rare in the United States,” the statement continued.

In recent weeks, there has been an outbreak of diarrhea in the United States. According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6,707 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis were reported between early May and late July. 423 people were hospitalized. Nearly all states have reported cases.

Authorities Suspected Iceberg Lettuce

The cause of the illnesses remains unclear. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspected that finely chopped iceberg lettuce from a supplier in Mexico was the source of the parasite, although test results have not yet confirmed this. A sample from Taylor Farms in Mexico reportedly tested “false positive” for the Cyclospora parasite. The agency has apologized, Taylor Farms announced.

Nevertheless, the FDA's traceback investigations continued to point to the company's pre-cut iceberg lettuce as the source of the outbreak, the agency wrote in mid-July. The FDA will continue its investigation and ensure that affected products are removed from the market.

Symptoms: Watery diarrhea

According to the CDC, the parasite is not typically transmitted from person to person, but rather through food or water contaminated with feces. It infects the small intestine and causes watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes severe, bowel movements. Outbreaks of cyclosporiasis usually occur in the summer.