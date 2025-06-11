Microorganisms can travel thousands of kilometers in clouds before returning to earth with the rain - some carry resistance to drugs. KEYSTONE/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Trillions of bacteria, viruses and fungal spores float high up in the atmosphere around the globe. Scientists have discovered that they play a crucial role in the weather and even our health.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Clouds contain trillions of microorganisms that enter the atmosphere through water, stirred-up soil or deliberate release.

Some bacteria in clouds can actively break down substances and thus influence the chemistry of the atmosphere and therefore the weather.

Microbes in clouds often carry resistance genes that are returned to the earth during precipitation and can genetically influence other microbes there Show more

Clouds consist mainly of water droplets? Far from it. Clouds are floating islands of life, an ocean of microscopic organisms, a means of transportation for trillions of microbes from thousands of species.

These bacteria, viruses and fungal spores are released into the air every time an ocean wave breaks. Fine droplets of seawater are then propelled into the air, some of which carry microbes with them. While some droplets fall back into the sea, others are caught by the wind and rise into the sky, where they can be carried thousands of kilometers. On land, the wind can stir up the soil. This is also full of lichens, algae and other micro-organisms.

Some species do not simply wait to be flung into the air by physical forces. Mosses, for example, have a stem with a bag full of spores at the top, which they blow into the air like clouds of smoke. Many pollinating plants release billions of pollen grains into the air every spring. Fungal spores are particularly adept at flying. They have been found up to 20 kilometers above the open Pacific Ocean, carried there by the wind.

50 million tons of fungal spores in the air

According to one estimate, around one trillion bacterial cells rise from the land and sea into the sky every year, reports theBBC. In the same period, 50 million tons of fungal spores are carried into the air. They often travel for days before landing and can cover hundreds or thousands of kilometers during this time. During this odyssey, an organism may enter a region of air where water vapor condenses into droplets. It is enveloped by one of these droplets and can be carried deeper into the cloud by updrafts.

Studies led by Pierre Amato, an aerobiologist at the University of Clermont Auvergne, have shown that each millimeter of cloud layer can contain up to 100,000 cells. DNA tests revealed that many of them belong to known species, but some are new to science, writes the BBC.

Amato and other scientists studying clouds suspect that they could be particularly good places for bacteria to survive - at least for some species. "Clouds are environments that are open to all, but where only some can thrive," Amato and a team of colleagues wrote in 2017.

Bacteria change the chemistry of the atmosphere

To understand how bacteria can thrive in clouds, the researchers grew some of the collected species in the lab and then sprayed them into atmospheric simulation chambers. One species of microbe, known as Methylobacterium, for example, uses the energy of sunlight to break down organic carbon in cloud droplets. In other words, these bacteria eat clouds.

It is estimated that cloud microbes break down one million tons of organic carbon worldwide every year. According to the BBC, findings such as these suggest that the aerobiome - i.e. the totality of all microorganisms found in the air - is a force that should not be underestimated. A force that exerts a strong influence on the chemistry of the atmosphere. This means that the aerobiome even changes the weather.

Resistance is also spread via the clouds

Amato's researchers also suspect that clouds harbor a high number of resistance genes because they enable bacteria to survive, including bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, for example.

The problem: once in a cloud, bacteria can travel hundreds of kilometers within a few days before falling to earth as raindrops. Once they reach the ground, the microbes can pass on their resistance genes to other microbes.

The researchers found that a single airborne bacterium can carry up to nine resistance genes, each of which offers a different defense against drugs. The researchers estimate that each cubic meter of cloud contains up to 10,000 resistance genes. A typical cloud floating above us can therefore contain more than a trillion of them. Amato's team estimates that 2.2 trillion resistance genes rain down from the clouds in this way every year.