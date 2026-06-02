Using tiny robots loaded with stem cells, Zurich researchers have repaired injured spinal cords in mice and zebrafish larvae. (symbolic image) Keystone

A Zurich research team has developed tiny robots that repair nerves in the spinal cord. In animal experiments, animals with severed spinal cords were able to move better again.

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The researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich presented their new approach on Tuesday in the scientific journal "Nature Materials".

The approach is intended to overcome the disadvantages of previous therapies, such as the need for implanted electrodes or the poor survival of transplanted cells, according to the two research institutions.

Tiny robots

The "NPC bots" developed by the researchers are around six micrometers in size. By way of illustration, a human hair has a thickness of around 50 to 100 micrometers. They consist of living nerve precursor cells. These precursor cells are obtained from body cells that are reprogrammed into stem cells in the laboratory. They are combined with special nanoparticles. These particles react to external magnetic fields and convert this reaction into electrical impulses.

External magnetic fields can be used to guide the microrobots precisely to the injured area in the spinal cord. Once there, the electrical impulses triggered by the magnetic fields promote the transformation of the stem cells into new nerve cells.

Zebrafish swim again

The research team successfully tested the method on animals. In zebrafish larvae with spinal cord injuries, the treatment led to almost normal swimming behavior after just three days. In mice with a completely severed spinal cord, the nerve cells at the site of the injury reconnected after 28 days. Their gait, coordination and movement behavior normalized significantly. The animals tolerated the treatment well and showed no harmful side effects.

However, according to the scientists, it will be some time before the treatment can be used on humans. Clinical aspects must first be clarified and the optimal magnetic fields and ideal stimulation duration for humans tested.