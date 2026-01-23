Software giant Microsoft is benefiting from accelerated growth in its cloud business. In the past quarter, revenue from the Azure cloud platform rose by 43 percent—the strongest growth in four years.

Microsoft is benefiting from accelerated growth in its cloud business. Revenue from the Azure cloud platform rose by 43 percent last quarter.

At the same time, CFO Amy Hood indicated during a conference call with analysts that the company intends to rein in its investments in AI infrastructure rather than continue to increase them, as other tech companies have done. Investors welcomed the news: The stock rose by more than seven percent in after-hours trading in the U.S.

In the past quarter, capital expenditures rose by 70 percent to $41 billion. At the same time, Hood said that for the current fiscal year as a whole, total investment would likely come in at around $175 billion, rather than the previously projected figure of up to $190 billion.

Companies such as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Amazon are also investing tens of billions of dollars in expanding their artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to CEO Satya Nadella, the company now has more than 30 million paying users of its AI service, Microsoft 365 Copilot. Three months earlier, that number was about 10 million lower.

In the fiscal year that ended in late June, Microsoft's total revenue rose by 18 percent to $332 billion. Net income rose by nearly a third to just under $134 billion.