Etzel Park petrol stations are regulating prices and forcing competitors to lower their fuel prices too. Etzel Park

The outbreak of war in the Middle East is also being felt at petrol stations. The global oil price is to blame - but not only. Because small petrol stations are pushing down the price of petrol - and thus influencing the entire region.

The war in the Middle East is causing oil prices to rise, and drivers in Switzerland are feeling the effects. But why are prices rising and why do they vary from region to region? A petrol station owner explains.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The war between Israel, the USA and Iran is driving up the global oil price, causing petrol, diesel and heating oil prices to rise in Switzerland too.

In addition to the price of crude oil, the dollar exchange rate, transportation and refinery costs as well as taxes also influence fuel prices at Swiss petrol stations.

According to petrol station operator Michael Knobel, price-breaker petrol stations can exert pressure on large chains with lower prices, while the further price development depends heavily on the course of the conflict. Show more

Around two weeks ago, Israel and the USA launched attacks on Iran. Since then, war has been raging in the Middle East. People in Switzerland are also feeling the effects. Since the situation in the Strait of Hormuz - the most important oil trade route between the United Arab Emirates and Iran - has come to a head, prices for heating oil, diesel and petrol have been rising in this country. But why?

The most important driver is the global oil price. This is the decisive factor for subsequent diesel and petrol prices. If the price of crude oil rises, this has a direct impact on prices at the pump. The exchange rate also plays a role, as crude oil is traded worldwide in US dollars.

If the Swiss franc weakens against the dollar, fuel imports become more expensive. Transport, refinery and tax costs also influence the price, as the price of petrol in Switzerland includes government levies and logistics costs in addition to the purchase price.

Price breaker filling stations regulate the price

The end customer pays the bill at the pump. But the price does not rise equally everywhere. Michael Knobel, Managing Director of Etzelpark, manages with his company and his filling stations to offer fuel more cheaply than in many other places. How is that possible?

A price adjustment upwards is always done quickly, says Knobel to blue News. The competition can even react more easily, as importers often operate their own filling stations and therefore deliver directly to them. "They can adjust prices at will - unless there is a price-breaker filling station nearby," says Knobel. Price-breaker petrol stations are independent private petrol stations that deliberately set their prices lower than the large chains. Although prices in Switzerland have risen, where there is a cheaper petrol station, the competition also has to cut prices in order to remain competitive.

This was also observed during the war in Ukraine. "I only had two petrol stations back then," says Knobel. That's why prices were relatively high throughout the country. "Now I have eight petrol stations in seven cantons." As a result, the area in which competitors can't charge quite as high prices is becoming denser.

«I have less greed» Michael Knobel Managing Director of Etzelpark

What is striking is that the price is rising faster than it is recovering. Knobel explains: "I buy gasoline directly from the importer. I buy enough to last me six to ten days." When oil becomes scarcer, the price automatically rises. "So if I buy now for the next week and the war would be over tomorrow, I still have to sell the petrol and take the purchase price into account."

Knobel says he can offer a better price for three reasons: "I work hyper-efficiently. I also work with an AI agent, which I created myself, in all processes. This allows me to avoid errors and optimize everything." He continues: "I have built up a certain level of marketing with transparency and have received great support from customers." And on the last point, he says: "I have less greed."

Importers set the price

But what about the big chains? When asked by blue News, Avia writes: "The Avia Association has a cooperative structure and consists of a total of 10 independent trading companies in the energy sector." These would set the prices at the pillar individually according to the specific procurement prices and local and regional market conditions. "We do not receive information on the prices at the pillar."

Shell responded to blue News as follows: "With regard to price trends, we cannot provide any information for reasons of competition law." Shell also refers to Avenergy Suisse. When asked why prices are rising, Avenergy replies: "It's impossible to say in general terms. Fluctuations can vary greatly; the market reacts relatively quickly to crises such as disruptions to supply routes or a reduction in oil production." When the situation returns to normal, prices also fall again. The increased petrol prices in Switzerland and Europe are a direct consequence of the rising world market prices for crude oil.

How quickly prices will fall again depends on further developments and the duration of the ongoing war. "A forecast on price trends would be dubious."