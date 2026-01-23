Latvian authorities have discovered a tunnel through which migrants were able to enter the EU country from neighboring Belarus via an underground route.

According to Interior Minister Janis Dombrava, the secret passage was discovered by border guards, the military, and the police in a section of the border near the closed Silene crossing.

"It is the first tunnel of its kind in Latvia," Dombrava said in Riga, according to Latvian media reports, and ordered a search for additional underground passages using electronic equipment. Previously, secret underground passages had already been discovered in recent weeks beneath the border between Belarus and Lithuania.

Just a few meters from the border fence

The tunnel, located about ten meters from the fence, was discovered while authorities were attempting to reconstruct the route taken by a group of migrants who had been apprehended after crossing the border illegally. According to the Latvian Border Guard, 15 people were arrested.

Until now, migrants had only attempted to enter the Baltic EU country by climbing over the border fence. According to a spokesperson for the border guard, they had used various tools to do so, such as metal shears and homemade ladders made from branches and sticks.

Improved Surveillance Using Drones

Latvia—like Lithuania and Poland—has repeatedly accused authoritarian Belarus of systematically transporting migrants from crisis-stricken regions to the EU’s external border. The government in Riga responded by stepping up border security and constructing a border fence.

To curb the number of illegal border crossers, which rose significantly over the summer, Latvia has also launched a new operation to secure its eastern border. As part of this effort, the use of drones in the border area will be stepped up to detect illegal border crossings.