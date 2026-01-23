According to official figures, more than 1,500 migrants have reached the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa within a week, mostly by swimming.

In the past few hours alone, hundreds more people have arrived in the area, according to reports by the Spanish state-run television network RTVE and other media outlets, citing regional authorities.

In light of this new surge of migrants, the regional president of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, called on the central government in Madrid to declare a state of emergency for “reasons of national security” and to deploy the military to the border between Morocco and Ceuta.

For years, Ceuta has been considered one of the most important entry points for African migrants into Europe. Time and again, people attempt to reach the Spanish exclave—and thus EU territory—from Morocco, either by swimming or by scaling the border fences. In recent days, their numbers have risen significantly. As early as Wednesday, Vivas had stated that the reception facilities were completely overwhelmed. Hundreds of migrants were forced to spend the night on the streets.