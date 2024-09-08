50 jobs have been advertised at Migros headquarters. KEYSTONE

Migros has cut 150 jobs at its headquarters in Zurich in recent weeks. Now 50 jobs have been advertised. Has Migros misjudged the situation?

Sven Ziegler

Migros has cut 150 jobs at its headquarters in Zurich in recent weeks.

Now 50 jobs have been advertised.

According to Migros, these are "specialized positions". Show more

Around 150 employees lost their jobs at Migros Supermarkt AG around three months ago . Some departments at the head office on Zurich's Limmatplatz were particularly affected, with up to a third of the workforce, including pregnant women and young mothers, being made redundant.

It is therefore all the more surprising that the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (FMC) and Supermarkt AG are currently advertising over 50 new jobs. When asked why the dismissed employees are not being considered for these vacancies, the media office told "Blick" that these are mostly "specialized functions".

These often have very different requirements that cannot always be covered by internal transfers. "These positions have to be recruited accordingly," explained a spokeswoman. However, Migros emphasizes that all positions are initially advertised internally.

New sustainability strategy?

According to Blick, it is particularly striking that many of the advertised positions are in the area of sustainability. This raises questions as to whether Migros is possibly reassessing its role as a pioneer in climate and environmental protection.

The new management under Mario Irminger seems to be focusing less on sustainable initiatives, which could also lead to an exodus of experts. Migros' media office contradicts this assumption and explains that two of the advertised management positions were newly created due to organizational adjustments, while two other positions had to be filled due to natural fluctuation.

There are no indications that sustainability experts are leaving the company.