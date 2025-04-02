Coop and Migros perform well in an international comparison. Picture: sda

Swiss retailers Coop and Migros improve in the global Deloitte ranking of the 250 largest retailers - despite growing pressure from Aldi, Lidl and international online platforms.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coop and Migros have moved up in Deloitte's global ranking of the 250 largest retailers.

Thanks to slight increases in sales, they now occupy 34th and 41st place respectively.

Competition in Switzerland is increasing: Aldi and Lidl are gaining market share through store expansion and efficiency.

Globally, the retail trade recorded its lowest sales growth for ten years (3.6 percent). Show more

Swiss retailers Coop and Migros are also holding their own in an international comparison:

According to the Deloitte study on the world's 250 largest retailers, both have risen up the ranks. The financial year 2023 was examined.

Coop moved up three places to 34th place, while Migros climbed two places to 41st place. Both retailers were able to increase their sales slightly - Coop by one percent and Migros by two percent.

German discounters catch up

But the pressure is growing: Aldi and Lidl continue to gain ground in Switzerland.

"Despite the strong foothold of Coop and Migros in this country, Aldi and Lidl have succeeded in gaining market share with new stores and international efficiency," explains Karine Szegedi, consumer goods expert at Deloitte Switzerland.

Coop rises to 34th place in the international comparison and Migros to 41st place. Deloitte

Walmart is the undisputed leader among the world's largest retailers, followed by Amazon.

JD.com from China has also moved into the top 10 - while Aldi and Lidl are also in the global top 10 via their parent companies.

In addition to Coop and Migros, other Swiss companies are also represented: Richemont (rank 72, +3) - known for luxury brands such as Cartier. Avolta (rank 83) - back in the ranking thanks to the recovery of the Dufry and Autogrill duty-free chain.

Global developments: Lower growth, higher margin

The top 250 retailers had a combined turnover of around USD 6 trillion in 2023 - growth of just 3.6 percent, the lowest figure for ten years. At the same time, profit margins rose to 3.7% - exceeding sales growth for the first time.

Online stores and fast fashion giants are developing particularly dynamically: Shein: +17 percent, Amazon: +5.4 percent, Primark: +17 percent and Next: +9 percent.

