Swiss retailers Coop and Migros are also holding their own in an international comparison:
According to the Deloitte study on the world's 250 largest retailers, both have risen up the ranks. The financial year 2023 was examined.
Coop moved up three places to 34th place, while Migros climbed two places to 41st place. Both retailers were able to increase their sales slightly - Coop by one percent and Migros by two percent.
German discounters catch up
But the pressure is growing: Aldi and Lidl continue to gain ground in Switzerland.
"Despite the strong foothold of Coop and Migros in this country, Aldi and Lidl have succeeded in gaining market share with new stores and international efficiency," explains Karine Szegedi, consumer goods expert at Deloitte Switzerland.
Walmart is the undisputed leader among the world's largest retailers, followed by Amazon.
JD.com from China has also moved into the top 10 - while Aldi and Lidl are also in the global top 10 via their parent companies.
In addition to Coop and Migros, other Swiss companies are also represented: Richemont (rank 72, +3) - known for luxury brands such as Cartier. Avolta (rank 83) - back in the ranking thanks to the recovery of the Dufry and Autogrill duty-free chain.
Global developments: Lower growth, higher margin
The top 250 retailers had a combined turnover of around USD 6 trillion in 2023 - growth of just 3.6 percent, the lowest figure for ten years. At the same time, profit margins rose to 3.7% - exceeding sales growth for the first time.
Online stores and fast fashion giants are developing particularly dynamically: Shein: +17 percent, Amazon: +5.4 percent, Primark: +17 percent and Next: +9 percent.