From May 2026, the Just Eat courier will deliver Migros items. Just Eat

Migros is making a new attempt in the delivery business - despite a whole series of failed previous attempts. From 4 May, customers will be able to order more than 10,000 items directly from the supermarket to their home via the Just Eat app. For the time being, however, the service is only available in three regions.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you From May 4, Migros is cooperating with the Just Eat delivery service and offering more than 10,000 items for delivery within 60 minutes via its app.

The offer is initially only available in the regions of Geneva, Valais and Ticino; Migros head office is not involved in the partnership.

Several previous Migros delivery projects - including My Migros and Smood - were discontinued due to a lack of profitability, leaving over 700 employees affected. Show more

The Swiss delivery platform Just Eat now has Migros products in its range. From May 4, over 10,000 of the retailer's products can be ordered on the Just Eat app. The products will be delivered directly from the supermarkets within 60 minutes.

The price corresponds to the regular store prices, including discounts, as Just Eat announced on Monday. The offer will initially be available in the cantons of Geneva, Valais and Ticino. It is also worth noting that the Migros head office is not involved in the new project.

The orders are put together by Migros employees in the respective supermarket and then delivered by Just-Eat couriers. Deliveries are made within a 12-kilometer radius by car, e-bike or bicycle.

With this cooperation, Just Eat aims to expand its offering beyond traditional restaurant deliveries. The local logistics presence in Valais and Ticino also makes it possible to connect further partners from the catering and commercial sectors.

Just Eat was founded in 2007 as Eat.ch. Today, the platform has over 7,000 partners and 1.5 million active customers. The parent company Just Eat Takeaway.com, based in Amsterdam, was acquired by the Dutch internet holding Prosus in 2025 and is one of the world's largest online delivery services.