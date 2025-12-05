Lindt chocolate bars should soon be back in Migros and Denner stores. Keystone (Archivbild)

The chocolate dispute between Migros and Lindt & Sprüngli has been settled - prices will not be raised for the time being. This should also put an end to the shortages in individual stores.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Retailer Migros and Lindt & Sprüngli have settled their dispute over purchase prices. Prices will remain unchanged for the time being.

Lindt chocolate is now available again in all Migros and Denner stores.

Since mid-October, the dispute between the companies has led to shortages in a few Migros stores. Show more

Migros and Lindt & Sprüngli have reached an agreement in the dispute over purchase prices. This means that Lindt chocolate will once again be available in all Migros and Denner stores during the Christmas period.

"A solution has been found," said a Lindt & Sprüngli media spokesperson on Friday at the request of the news agency AWP. The final details are currently still being negotiated. Migros boss Mario Irminger first announced the agreement on Monday on the SRF television program Eco.

Prices unchanged

"The chocolate will be back on the shelves in the coming days," confirmed a Migros spokesperson. Since mid-October, there have been shortages in some of the Group's stores due to the negotiations. Migros wanted to push through lower purchase prices due to the fall in cocoa prices on the world markets.

The sales prices in stores will remain unchanged for the time being, said the spokeswoman. "Any price adjustments will be looked at next year."

Migros had conducted negotiations with Lindt to ensure "fair and comprehensible prices". The aim is to ensure that "customers do not pay too much for a branded product".