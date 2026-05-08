Despite Migros' low-price strategy, Migros CEO Mario Irminger has reaffirmed Denner's right to exist. "There is room for a local supplier that is positioned close to its customers," he said at the Swiss Media Forum in Lucerne. Keystone

Despite Migros' low-price strategy, Migros CEO Mario Irminger has reaffirmed the raison d'être of the Denner subsidiary. "There is room for a local supplier that is positioned close to the customer," he said on Friday at the Swiss Media Forum in Lucerne.

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At the same time, Irminger is pushing ahead with the restructuring of the orange giant. "We want to become leaner, more efficient and more competitive."

The focus is on the strategic business areas of food retail, non-food retail, finance and health. Irminger explained that everything else that does not belong to these four main business areas has been divested.

For Irminger, Migros in its current constellation is not too small to hold its own against large, Europe-wide competitors such as Lidl or Aldi. Cooperation is key, for example in purchasing, according to the Migros boss.

Adherence to the cooperative model

Prices are a central aspect of competitiveness in the retail trade. Migros has invested 500 million in price reductions.

The revitalization of Migros is not only about prices, but also about structure. He did not want to go into detail about how he envisioned the future target structure. However, it will certainly not become a public limited company. Migros will remain committed to the cooperative concept.

In front of the assembled media and communications industry, Irminger emphasized the special nature of Migros. "We are more than just a normal company. Migros is a piece of Switzerland."

The company has great relevance in the lives of the Swiss. According to Irminger, this also means that Migros returns part of the income it generates to society.

For Irminger, Migros is a systemically relevant player in Switzerland. "We take this responsibility seriously."