Under pressure: Migros employees are confronted with posters like this. Picture: «Work-Zeitung» / Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Posters in around 200 Migros Aare branches are causing outrage: employees are causing downtime with their "risky leisure behavior", it says. After fierce criticism, the cooperative speaks of an "internal misunderstanding".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros Aare posters blamed leisure accidents for "2100 days lost" and indirectly accused employees of negligence.

There was resistance in the stores, with employees talking about pressure to save money and a bad mood.

Migros Aare removed the posters after criticism and spoke of an internal misunderstanding. Show more

A few sentences on a poster - and suddenly the mood in many Migros Aare stores is at its lowest point.

"Time off and vacations caused 2,100 lost days at Migros Aare in 2025": this was the message on an internal notice that appeared in around 200 branches in the cantons of Bern, Aargau and Solothurn at the start of the year.

It was signed by the "ASGS specialists". At Migros, this is the department responsible for occupational health and safety. The trade union newspaper "Work-Zeitung" first reported on the posters.

«Accidents don't happen, they are made.»

What may have been intended as a prevention message came across to many employees as a moral sermon. The sentence "Accidents don't happen, they are made" was particularly offensive. For some, it sounded like an accusation.

"Disrespectful and unprofessional"

A sales assistant from the Bern area described her team's reaction to the union newspaper as a mixture of anger and bewilderment. They felt they were under general suspicion, she says, "as if we were deliberately hurting ourselves or acting negligently."

A second poster calculated what the absence of one person would mean for the team: 82 hours would have to be covered "unplanned", colleagues would come under additional pressure and the risk of accidents would even increase.

For some employees, this seemed like a subtle assignment of blame: if someone is absent, everyone else suffers - so please be careful.

The notice obviously hit a raw nerve. Several employees reported growing pressure to save money, reduced working hours and a generally tense atmosphere. Those who are able to fill in flexibly have advantages when it comes to shift planning, while those who can't or don't want to feel the effects.

Against this backdrop, the posters seemed to some like a further signal from above: The responsibility for bottlenecks lies with the teams - not with personnel planning. "Or should we just live for Migros now?" asks one employee rhetorically.

Migros speaks of misunderstanding

The cooperative responded to the criticism. Media spokeswoman Neda Golafchan explained at the request of blue News that the posters "should obviously not have been placed in this way".

It was an internal misunderstanding and neither HR nor the communications department were involved. "After the posters were pointed out, they were removed immediately and internal measures were taken to ensure that such an incident does not occur again," writes spokeswoman Neda Golafchan.

The spokesperson does not wish to answer any further questions about the case.

For some of those affected, however, the damage has been done. Two employees told the "Work-Zeitung" that they had decided to change careers. Frustration had been building up for too long, and the notice has now caused the worst to happen.