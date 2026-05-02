In an interview with "Schweiz am Wochenende", Migros CEO Mario Irminger said that a certain amount of migration is needed to maintain the current level of performance in the retail trade. KEYSTONE

The shortage of skilled workers is becoming increasingly noticeable in the retail trade. Migros CEO Mario Irminger warns that the current level of service can hardly be maintained without migration.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros CEO Mario Irminger emphasizes that the retail trade and food industry are heavily reliant on immigration, not least because of the many upcoming retirements.

According to him, a population cap as proposed in the SVP initiative would create new problems, as many foreign workers are already indispensable today.

According to Migros, without migration, there is a threat of declining supply, shorter opening hours and staff shortages, with around 1,000 vacancies at present. Show more

According to Migros CEO Mario Irminger, the food industry and retail trade are particularly dependent on immigration. Demographic developments are a major issue in Switzerland, he said in an interview with "Schweiz am Wochenende".

"We will therefore need a certain amount of migration just to maintain the current level of service in the retail trade," Irminger said in the interview. Many employees will be retiring in the coming years, which will further increase demand. He would not deny that migration brings with it problems and challenges.

Population cap creates new problems

However, a population cap, as demanded by the SVP's 10 million initiative, would create new problems. Currently, around 60 percent of employees at meat processor Micarna are foreign nationals, and as many as 90 percent in the cutting plant. "We are dependent on them - today and to fill the gaps that will come our way," said Irminger.

Without immigration, there is a high probability that the service and range will decrease, for example due to shorter opening hours, fewer branches or a smaller selection. There are currently 1,000 vacancies at Migros, which are difficult to fill. The company is primarily looking for store staff, employees in its own bakeries and in meat and milk processing.