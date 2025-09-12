The dispute over Migros opening hours continues. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Migros and the trade union Unia have been arguing for years about the Sunday opening of a branch on Zurich's Zollstrasse. Now that the Federal Supreme Court has banned the use of staff for the time being, Migros is focusing on a new concept.

Sven Ziegler

The Sunday opening of a Migros store on Zurich's Zollstrasse has been a long-running legal battle for years. The central question is whether the small store with an area of less than 200 square meters is part of the station area - and therefore allowed to employ staff on Sundays.

After the Unia trade union won several court cases, the Federal Supreme Court recently intervened. In June, it issued a precautionary ban on employing staff on Sundays until a fundamental decision has been made.

However, Migros has now found its own solution, as reported by CH Media newspapers: For a few days now, the store has remained open on Sundays - without any sales staff at all. Access is by debit or credit card or via a QR code in the Migros app. Payment is made at the self-checkout tills.

No legal problems

Migros spokeswoman Annabel Ott explains that the concept has already proven itself at another location: "Sales are pointing in the right direction and confirm that Sunday shopping is a customer need." The model has also met with "very high acceptance" on Zollstrasse.

Legally, Migros is on safe ground: The Labor Act only prohibits the employment of staff on Sundays - but not the opening of the stores themselves. Store opening hours are the responsibility of the cantons. In Zurich, there are no restrictions for small, autonomous stores.

Regardless of the outcome of the proceedings, five other Migros formats will remain open directly in Zurich's main railway station - from supermarkets to Migrolino. The dispute over the Zollstrassen branch is therefore primarily of symbolic importance: it concerns fundamental issues relating to Sunday working in the retail trade.