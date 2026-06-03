Migros Eastern Switzerland is closing four smaller catering outlets over the next two years. The Migros restaurants in Romanshorn, Weinfelden and Schaffhausen Vorstadt and the take-away in Rorschach will be affected.

Migros Eastern Switzerland is closing three Migros restaurants and one take-away in the coming years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros Ostschweiz is closing four smaller restaurant locations over the next two years: the restaurants in Romanshorn, Weinfelden and Schaffhausen Vorstadt as well as the take-away in Rorschach.

The cooperative cites declining customer footfall and a high need for investment as the reasons for this. The employees affected are to be given alternative jobs in the region, while the range of food on offer in the supermarkets will be expanded.

The closures will be staggered until spring 2028.

Migros Eastern Switzerland is streamlining its catering network and closing four smaller catering locations over the next two years. The Migros restaurants in Romanshorn, Weinfelden and Schaffhausen Vorstadt as well as the take-away business in Rorschach are affected.

Migros intends to offer the employees affected by the closures alternative jobs in the region, as the company announced on Wednesday. Migros Ostschweiz operates a total of 33 restaurants and 15 take-away outlets in its economic area.

The cooperative cites declining customer frequency in recent years and the high need for investment at the locations as the reasons for the closures. Instead, Migros wants to expand its range of products for immediate consumption in the respective supermarkets. In future, customers will be able to find sandwiches, salads, hot snacks and other catering options in larger areas.

Restaurants at other locations will be renovated

The closures will take place gradually: The restaurant in Romanshorn will remain open until October 2026, while the Weinfelden and Rorschach locations will remain open until May 2027. The Schaffhausen Vorstadt restaurant is scheduled to cease operations in spring 2028.

Migros is examining alternative uses for the vacant space in Rorschach, Schaffhausen and Weinfelden. In Romanshorn, it is returning the rented space to the owner.

At the same time, Migros Eastern Switzerland is investing in the modernization of larger restaurants. In 2026, the restaurants in the Pizolpark Mels, Rheinpark St. Margrethen, Rosenberg Winterthur and Gossau shopping centers will be comprehensively renovated.