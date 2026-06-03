Migros Eastern Switzerland is streamlining its restaurant network and closing four smaller catering outlets over the next two years. The Migros restaurants in Romanshorn, Weinfelden and Schaffhausen Vorstadt as well as the take-away business in Rorschach will be affected.

Migros intends to offer the employees affected by the closures alternative jobs in the region, as the company announced on Wednesday. Migros Ostschweiz operates a total of 33 restaurants and 15 take-away outlets in its economic area.

The cooperative cites declining customer frequency in recent years and the high need for investment at the locations as the reasons for the closures. Instead, Migros wants to expand its offer for immediate consumption in the respective supermarkets. In future, customers will be able to find sandwiches, salads, hot snacks and other catering options in larger areas.

The closures will take place gradually: The restaurant in Romanshorn will remain open until October 2026, while the Weinfelden and Rorschach locations will remain open until May 2027. The Schaffhausen Vorstadt restaurant is scheduled to cease operations in spring 2028.

Migros is examining alternative uses for the vacant space in Rorschach, Schaffhausen and Weinfelden. In Romanshorn, it is returning the rented space to the owner.

At the same time, Migros Eastern Switzerland is investing in the modernization of larger restaurants. In 2026, the restaurants in the Pizolpark Mels, Rheinpark St. Margrethen, Rosenberg Winterthur and Gossau shopping centers will be comprehensively renovated.