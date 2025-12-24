Attention: You shouldn't wait too long to go shopping on Christmas Eve. KEYSTONE

Christmas Eve falls on a Wednesday this year, after which many stores will be "closed" for two days. If you don't want to end up in a crowd, you need a plan - and you need to know which stores and locations are still open.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Most Migros stores close at 4 or 5 pm. At Coop, the closing time is between 4 and 6 p.m., depending on the location.

As a rule, most stores are closed on December 25. There are exceptions at railroad stations, airports and individual tourist locations.

Many shopping centers also remain closed on 26 December. However, individual centers and outlets will reopen, depending on the region and location.

Train station and airport stores are often also open on public holidays. In rural regions or vacation resorts, there are also individual village stores with special opening hours. Show more

Many stores close early on December 24. After that, Thursday (25th) and Friday (26th) are often completely closed - or only open selectively - depending on the region and location.

blue News gives you an overview of where you can still shop now - and where you need to be careful. Because: If you wait until after closing time, you risk closed doors. Christmas Eve is definitely not a last-minute day.

Migros: it closes at 4 or 5 pm

On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, most Migros stores close earlier than usual - either at 4 or 5 pm. Migros emphasizes that it wants to give employees as much time as possible with their loved ones on public holidays. For this reason, care is also taken to ensure that employees can take turns on the various festive days so that everyone has a day off.

Coop: sometimes open longer at Christmas

There is a little more leeway at Coop. Most supermarkets close between 4 and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, depending on the region and location. The reason given for this is that not all employees celebrate Christmas and therefore there are generally enough staff available. This means that customers' wishes can be fulfilled for the most part.

Volg and Spar: closing earlier, especially in smaller stores

At Volg, most stores close at 4 pm on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, with some stores closing at 5 pm. Many Spar locations also stay open until 5 p.m., in some cases even until 6 p.m. Especially in rural areas, it is worth taking a closer look at the local store.

Lidl, Aldi and Denner close earlier on Christmas Eve

The discounters are also closing early for staff. Lidl usually closes at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, while some locations - depending on cantonal regulations - close as early as 4 p.m. Aldi Suisse also usually closes at 5 p.m. to give employees more time for their families. At Denner, closing times vary between 4 and 6 p.m. depending on the location.

These shopping centers will remain closed on both Christmas days

Many large shopping centers will be closed for two days after Christmas Eve. They will be closed, among others:

Sihlcity (Zurich)

Glattzentrum

Shoppi Tivoli

Mall of Switzerland

Emmen Center

St. Jakob-Park Shopping

Shoppyland Schönbühl

Westside Bern

If you want to shop there on December 25 or 26, the doors will be closed.

These shopping centers are open on 26 December

December 26 is not a general shopping day, but there are exceptions. Individual shopping centers and outlets will reopen - ideal for replenishment or exchange:

Gäupark

Oberland Shopping

It's worth taking a look at the local opening times.

Stores are also open in some cantons on December 26, as this is not a public holiday. This applies, for example, in the cantons of Vaud, Neuchâtel, Geneva and Valais.

Opening hours over Christmas in the countryside

While in towns and cities it is usually only train station or petrol station stores that remain open, things are often more relaxed in the countryside. Some village stores and vacation resorts even open on December 25 - albeit with limited opening hours. In mountainous regions in particular, it is worth taking a look at the local store.

Train stations and airports are open on public holidays

When everything else is closed, they often stay open: Stores at busy locations such as Zurich main station, Zurich airport, Basel SBB or Lucerne railroad station are also open on Christmas and New Year's Day - usually until 8pm. Ideal for forgotten ingredients or emergency purchases.