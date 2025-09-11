Migros is handing over ten Alnatura stores to the German retail group Müller at the end of the year. Various solutions are planned for the remaining 15 locations. Some stores will be closed earlier.
The retailer will continue to use four Alnatura locations itself, as Migros Zurich announced on Thursday. The rental contracts for four other sales areas have expired and will be returned to the owners. Negotiations are still underway regarding the future use of the remaining seven stores.
Migros announced the closure of the Alnatura organic supermarkets in February. The previous franchisee Migros Zurich also wants to concentrate on its own channels for organic products from 2026. The last day of sales in the Swiss Alnatura stores is December 30.
Niederdorf and Wädenswil to close earlier
According to Migros, individual stores will close earlier in some cases. The reason for this is a lack of staff. The Zurich Niederdorf and Wädenswil stores will therefore close at the end of September.
The remaining Alnatura stores could be replaced by new tenants from within or outside Migros, the retailer adds. In general, all employees of the Alnatura stores will receive an offer of continued employment with Migros.
In addition, Alnatura products will continue to be available in the future. Migros will remain "the most important buyer of Alnatura products in Switzerland" and is continuously expanding the Alnatura range, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, Müller is expanding further in Switzerland with the takeover of ten locations. According to its website, the German group currently has 91 locations in Switzerland, including Franz Carl Weber.