Migros Eastern Switzerland wants to expand its concept for supermarkets open around the clock. Even before Switzerland's first 24-hour Migros opens for business in Herisau at the beginning of July, further locations are already being planned. (archive picture) Keystone

Switzerland's first round-the-clock Migros will open in Herisau at the beginning of July. Even before the pilot operation starts, Migros Eastern Switzerland is already planning further locations. The new concept should make shopping possible at night as well as on Sundays and public holidays.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland's first 24-hour Migros opens in Herisau on July 2.

Migros Eastern Switzerland is already planning further locations with the new concept.

Customers will be able to access the store outside regular opening hours via smartphone. Show more

Migros Eastern Switzerland wants to expand its concept for supermarkets that are open around the clock. Even before Switzerland's first 24-hour Migros opens for business in Herisau at the beginning of July, further locations in Eastern Switzerland are already being planned.

A spokesperson for the cooperative told the news agency AWP on Friday. The first branch will open on July 2 on Alpsteinstrasse in Herisau in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden. Further projects are planned but not yet ready to go ahead, Migros Eastern Switzerland announced.

This indicates that the pilot project is not intended as a stand-alone project, but as a possible starting point for a broader introduction.

The project in Herisau was originally due to start in summer 2025. However, an objection to the structural modifications and the change in use delayed the project by around a year. The operating permit has now been issued.

Access by cell phone

During regular opening hours, the store will continue to be staffed as before. After "closing time" at 7 p.m., it automatically switches to self-service mode. Customers will be able to access the store via smartphone and pay for their purchases at the existing self-checkout tills. The approximately 300 square meter store stocks around 7000 items.

Technically, the concept is based on the infrastructure of the unattended Migros Teo stores. The store is monitored by video and sensors outside of staffed hours. The systems are designed to detect and raise the alarm if, for example, someone suffers a medical problem or has an accident in the store.

At night and on Sundays and public holidays, the shelves may not be stocked in accordance with labor laws. Restocking therefore takes place immediately before or after staffed opening hours.

Criticism from the trade union

Migros justifies the project with the desire of many customers for more flexible shopping options. The company considers Herisau to be an ideal test location, as the store is easily accessible and at the same time does not have the characteristics of a large city.

Criticism comes from the St. Gallen-Appenzell trade union federation. According to the association, 24-hour concepts are unnecessary and disadvantage smaller retailers who are neither able nor willing to finance such opening hours. It also warns of the potential impact on working conditions. The trade union federation announced that it would monitor developments critically and examine political steps if necessary.

Migros' competitors are also focusing on 24-hour stores. The kiosk operator Valora runs round-the-clock stores at service stations under the Avec label. In Zurich, it also operates autonomous stores where customers can access them via an app on Sundays, for example.

However, stores were temporarily closed at night due to security-related incidents. For the same reason, Spar also closed unattended vending machine stores in Zurich and Graubünden.