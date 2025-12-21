Migros is reducing the number of promotions. But customers should not feel the effects. Keystone

Discount promotions from Zurich instead of the regional cooperatives, a slimmed-down product range and 140 new stores by 2030: Migros is repositioning itself under CEO Mario Irminger - and setting course for greater competitiveness.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is reducing the number of its discount campaigns from 4,000 to 400 per year and managing them centrally from Zurich in order to improve efficiency and purchasing conditions.

Customers will notice little of this, as the number of promotions per store will remain the same.

With Migros Supermarkt AG and a slimmed-down product range, including cuts to M-Budget products, the Group is to be standardized and made more competitive.

Despite ongoing restructuring, Migros is planning to expand by 140 new stores by 2030 in order to catch up with its competitor Coop - particularly in urban areas. Show more

Migros is in the midst of a major reorganization: promotions, product range and structures are being reorganized. Discount campaigns are no longer managed by the ten regional cooperatives, but centrally from Zurich.

This has drastically reduced the number of nationwide promotions, as reported by "Blick". From around 4000 to 400 per year. The aim: to increase efficiency and improve purchasing conditions by bundling negotiations with suppliers.

Tidying up the range - and a new supermarket strategy

Customers notice little of this, as the number of promotions per store remains the same. Migros wants to offer even more promotions in future - combined with lower prices.

A central instrument of the new strategy is Migros Supermarkt AG - a subsidiary of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (FMC) that has been operating since January 2024 and is intended to standardize processes and reduce the power of the regional cooperatives. CEO Mario Irminger wants to reposition the Group and make it competitive again.

This company is intended to simplify central processes and further reduce the influence of the regional cooperatives - similar to what competitor Coop has already successfully done.

The product range is also being streamlined - for example, with the reduction of 1000 products, including M-Budget items. For example, the 400g pack of ground hazelnuts is disappearing, but will remain available seasonally.

Looking ahead: 140 new stores by 2030

Despite job cuts and divestments (such as Hotelplan or Melectronics), Migros is looking ahead: 140 new stores are to be built by 2030. This will enable the Group to catch up with Coop, which has recently expanded significantly, particularly in urban areas such as Zurich.

The restructuring is likely to take years, but marks an attempt to make Migros competitive again - with clearer structures, less chaos and a stronger focus on its core retail business.