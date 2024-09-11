Migros is taking another step in the direction of clear-cutting. The Melectronics webshop has been unavailable for several days. Orders can no longer be placed there without prior notice. "Thank you and goodbye", reads the website instead, and continues: "We are grateful for your loyalty and the great time we were able to spend together." Blick first reported on the closure.
Migros only sold its Melectronics subsidiary to Mediamarkt in mid-June. Mediamarkt is taking over 20 of the 37 locations and will continue to operate them. All 200 employees and trainees at the acquired locations will therefore transfer to Mediamarkt. Mediamarkt is also taking on a further 18 apprentices from other stores.
Sales processes still ongoing
The stores that are not taken over will be closed by November 2024 at the latest, Migros announced. But apparently not everyone wants to wait that long. The first Melectronics stores, for example in Wetzikon ZH, were closed just a few weeks after the sale announcement, as blue News reported.