Quietly and secretly gone Migros lays another piece of Melectronics to rest

Sven Ziegler

11.9.2024

The Melectronics online store is no longer available.
The Melectronics online store is offline. Migros has thus buried another piece of the electronics brand.

11.09.2024, 11:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Melectronics online store is offline.
  • Migros has thus buried another part of the electronics brand.
  • Melectronics has been sold to Mediamarkt.
Migros is taking another step in the direction of clear-cutting. The Melectronics webshop has been unavailable for several days. Orders can no longer be placed there without prior notice. "Thank you and goodbye", reads the website instead, and continues: "We are grateful for your loyalty and the great time we were able to spend together." Blick first reported on the closure.

Migros only sold its Melectronics subsidiary to Mediamarkt in mid-June. Mediamarkt is taking over 20 of the 37 locations and will continue to operate them. All 200 employees and trainees at the acquired locations will therefore transfer to Mediamarkt. Mediamarkt is also taking on a further 18 apprentices from other stores.

Sales processes still ongoing

The stores that are not taken over will be closed by November 2024 at the latest, Migros announced. But apparently not everyone wants to wait that long. The first Melectronics stores, for example in Wetzikon ZH, were closed just a few weeks after the sale announcement, as blue News reported.

In addition to Melectronics, Migros has already sold SportX to Ochsner Sport. This takeover will take place on March 1, 2025 - but also only partially. The future of 22 stores is still unclear. On Tuesday, the news followed that Bike World could also be sold.

The sales process is still ongoing for other Migros subsidiaries, such as the Micasa furnishing chain and the Do it + Garden stores. Migros expects decisions to be made in the fall or winter.

