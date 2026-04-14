More jobs are being lost at Migros. KEYSTONE

On Tuesday, 25 people in the Marketing and Communications Directorate at Migros Supermarkt AG were made redundant. A shock for those affected: months before, they had been assured that no job cuts were planned.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, Migros Supermarkt AG cut 20 full-time positions in the Marketing and Communications Directorate - 25 people are affected by the job cuts. Those affected were informed on the same day.

Months earlier, as part of an internal project called "Health Check", it had been explicitly communicated that no job cuts were planned.

Migros emphasizes that the reorganization is independent of the streamlining process announced in 2024 - the company is leaving open whether further job cuts will follow. Show more

It was a Tuesday like any other - until the emails with the invitations to talks were sent out at 8.30 am. Throughout the morning, redundancy talks were held at Migros Supermarkt AG, and in the afternoon the rest of the workforce was informed: 20 jobs in the Marketing and Communications Directorate were to be cut, meaning that 25 people would be made redundant. This was revealed to blue News by internal sources, and Migros confirmed the redundancies on request.

What makes the shock particularly great is that the employees affected had received no indication of what was to come. An internal project called "Health Check" had been running in the marketing department since late summer - an inventory of collaboration, responsibilities and interfaces. According to a person familiar with the matter, it was explicitly communicated from the outset that this was not a harbinger of a wave of redundancies.

"Employee surveys and workshops followed in the months that followed," says the person. Only information on the status of the "Health Check" project was announced for today, Tuesday. According to the company, nobody expected that 25 redundancies would follow instead. Especially as this means that over 10 percent of the entire marketing department will be made redundant.

Migros: reorganization independent of the streamlining process

At the request of blue News, Migros confirmed the job cuts. Areas of the Marketing and Communication Directorate where "requirements are changing particularly strongly" are affected.

The reorganization is not related to the streamlining process announced in 2024: "In the course of operational activities, it has become clear that further adjustments are necessary in this area," the company writes. Those affected have already been informed and have received support from the HR department and specialized external partners.

Migros is leaving it open as to whether further job cuts will follow at a later date: The group reviews its strategy and organization "regularly" and adapts them "if necessary".

Migros in a permanent state of flux

Today's redundancies are not an isolated case - they are part of a longer history of restructuring. It all started with a bang in February 2024, when Migros announced that it would be selling several subsidiaries - including the travel subsidiary Hotelplan, the cosmetics subsidiary Mibelle, Melectronics and SportX. The Group wanted to concentrate on its core business. The result: a reduction of up to 1,500 full-time jobs.

A few months later, in May 2024, the first 150 employees at the headquarters on Zurich's Limmatplatz received their notice - including many from Marketing and Purchasing. The new structure of Migros Supermarkt AG came into force on July 1, 2024.

The next cut followed in January 2026: the long-established Migros bookseller Ex Libris closed all 15 remaining stores. Around 230 employees were affected and the online book business was transferred to Galaxus.

Migros President Ursula Nold only promised to initiate a turnaround at the end of 2025: 140 new stores are to be opened by 2029 and 1000 new jobs created each year. Today's 25 redundancies in marketing and communications show that the Group's restructuring is not yet complete.