"Nobody had any idea"Migros lays off more employees out of nowhere
Sven Ziegler
14.4.2026
On Tuesday, 25 people in the Marketing and Communications Directorate at Migros Supermarkt AG were made redundant. A shock for those affected: months before, they had been assured that no job cuts were planned.
14.04.2026, 17:17
14.04.2026, 17:57
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
On Tuesday, Migros Supermarkt AG cut 20 full-time positions in the Marketing and Communications Directorate - 25 people are affected by the job cuts. Those affected were informed on the same day.
Months earlier, as part of an internal project called "Health Check", it had been explicitly communicated that no job cuts were planned.
Migros emphasizes that the reorganization is independent of the streamlining process announced in 2024 - the company is leaving open whether further job cuts will follow.
It was a Tuesday like any other - until the emails with the invitations to talks were sent out at 8.30 am. Throughout the morning, redundancy talks were held at Migros Supermarkt AG, and in the afternoon the rest of the workforce was informed: 20 jobs in the Marketing and Communications Directorate were to be cut, meaning that 25 people would be made redundant. This was revealed to blue News by internal sources, and Migros confirmed the redundancies on request.
What makes the shock particularly great is that the employees affected had received no indication of what was to come. An internal project called "Health Check" had been running in the marketing department since late summer - an inventory of collaboration, responsibilities and interfaces. According to a person familiar with the matter, it was explicitly communicated from the outset that this was not a harbinger of a wave of redundancies.
"Employee surveys and workshops followed in the months that followed," says the person. Only information on the status of the "Health Check" project was announced for today, Tuesday. According to the company, nobody expected that 25 redundancies would follow instead. Especially as this means that over 10 percent of the entire marketing department will be made redundant.
Migros: reorganization independent of the streamlining process
At the request of blue News, Migros confirmed the job cuts. Areas of the Marketing and Communication Directorate where "requirements are changing particularly strongly" are affected.