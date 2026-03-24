Migros sold several subsidiaries such as Hotelplan last year. Keystone

One-off effects from sales will give Migros a strong result for 2025. At the same time, the traditional retail business is weakening - and the competition is growing faster.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros achieved a net profit of CHF 1.1 billion in 2025 thanks to company disposals.

One-off effects from disposals significantly increased the result, while operating profitability excluding special effects declined.

Migros lost market share in its core business, while areas such as online retail (Digitec Galaxus) and health grew. Show more

Migros generated a billion-euro profit in 2025 thanks to the sale of subsidiaries. Net profit soared to CHF 1.1 billion from CHF 419 million in the previous year. Migros lost market share to the competition in its core business.

Operating profit (EBIT) climbed to CHF 1.2 billion, up from CHF 484 million in the previous year. The main reason for the sharp rise was special effects from company disposals, the retail giant announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Overall, the one-off effects drove EBIT up by CHF 400 million in 2025. In the previous year, it was the other way around: Restructuring and write-downs had pushed the Migros Group's 2024 result down by CHF 440 million. The exit from the specialist retail business had the biggest impact at the time. The Group had sold SportX, Melectronics, Bikeworld, Do it + Garden, Obi, Micasa, Misenso and Bestsmile, among others.

In 2025, the cosmetics subsidiary Mibelle was sold and the sale of the tour operator Hotelplan Group was completed. Following the biggest Group restructuring in its history, Migros will focus on the retail, financial services and healthcare sectors in future.

However, excluding the effects of the Group's restructuring, profitability fell in 2025. Operating profit excluding special effects fell to CHF 812 million in 2025 from CHF 924 million in the previous year.

More sales in continuing operations

As already announced in January, the Migros Group's sales fell by 1.9% to CHF 31.9 billion in 2025. The sales figure still includes shares of companies sold. "A direct comparison with the previous year is therefore only possible to a limited extent," Migros wrote.

In the remaining business segments, however, sales rose by 1.1 percent to 29.4 billion Swiss francs. The online retailer Digitec Galaxus and healthcare services with the Medbase practices in particular reported significant growth.

However, the Migros Group is losing market share to its competitors in its core business: Migros stores (+0.1 percent) and Denner (+0.9 percent) grew only slightly last year, while the overall market (+1.9 percent) grew significantly. The situation is different for online retailer Galaxus and healthcare provider Medbase.