  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

2 days after the start Migros' Playmobil campaign escalates - sets for hundreds of francs at Ricardo

Sven Ziegler

14.8.2025

Migros is back with a new Playmobil promotion.
Migros is back with a new Playmobil promotion.
Screenshot Migros

Barely launched, the new Migros Playmobil promotion is causing heated discussions: Complete sets are popping up on Ricardo for almost 450 francs - although in-store collecting runs until the end of September.

14.08.2025, 13:33

14.08.2025, 13:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • New Playmobil sets with Migros motifs have been available to collect at Migros since August 12.
  • For a complete set, you would have to buy goods worth around CHF 2,000.
  • On Ricardo, the sets are already on offer for almost 450 francs.
Show more

Migros Playmobil mania is back - and after just a few days, it's already making headlines. Since August 12, customers have been receiving a collector's stamp for every purchase of 20 francs or more.

Anyone who collects 20 stamps can exchange them for one of five new Playmobil sets with Migros motifs: chocolate factory, goods receiving area, animal farm, vegetable field and cargo bike. In addition, the Migros truck and a branch can be purchased for 39.90 francs each.

The collection campaign runs until September 22. To get hold of all five free sets, you would have to spend around 2,000 francs on shopping - hardly realistic for many families.

Employees cannot collect preferentially

Some sellers on online platforms such as Ricardo therefore sense a business opportunity, as "20 Minuten" writes: Just two days after the start of the campaign, complete sets including trucks were being offered for up to 449 francs.

Even fairy tales are being sold. Migros collection campaign escalates - 500 francs for a finished set

Even fairy tales are being soldMigros collection campaign escalates - 500 francs for a finished set

In the comments of such advertisements, there is speculation as to how sellers got hold of all the sets so quickly - and whether employees could even be involved. However, Migros emphasized to "20 Minuten" that employees are subject to the same gambling and collecting rules as all customers.

The phenomenon of high-priced offers is also nothing new and proves the great popularity of the campaign.

More from the economy

Animals. President Karin Keller-Sutter visits the new Barryland

AnimalsPresident Karin Keller-Sutter visits the new Barryland

Some are really expensive. These 7 mistakes you make on the highway

Some are really expensiveThese 7 mistakes you make on the highway

Mountain accident. Woman killed in an accident during a mountain hike on the Hardergrat

Mountain accidentWoman killed in an accident during a mountain hike on the Hardergrat