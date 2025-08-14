Migros is back with a new Playmobil promotion. Screenshot Migros

Barely launched, the new Migros Playmobil promotion is causing heated discussions: Complete sets are popping up on Ricardo for almost 450 francs - although in-store collecting runs until the end of September.

New Playmobil sets with Migros motifs have been available to collect at Migros since August 12.

For a complete set, you would have to buy goods worth around CHF 2,000.

On Ricardo, the sets are already on offer for almost 450 francs. Show more

Migros Playmobil mania is back - and after just a few days, it's already making headlines. Since August 12, customers have been receiving a collector's stamp for every purchase of 20 francs or more.

Anyone who collects 20 stamps can exchange them for one of five new Playmobil sets with Migros motifs: chocolate factory, goods receiving area, animal farm, vegetable field and cargo bike. In addition, the Migros truck and a branch can be purchased for 39.90 francs each.

The collection campaign runs until September 22. To get hold of all five free sets, you would have to spend around 2,000 francs on shopping - hardly realistic for many families.

Employees cannot collect preferentially

Some sellers on online platforms such as Ricardo therefore sense a business opportunity, as "20 Minuten" writes: Just two days after the start of the campaign, complete sets including trucks were being offered for up to 449 francs.

In the comments of such advertisements, there is speculation as to how sellers got hold of all the sets so quickly - and whether employees could even be involved. However, Migros emphasized to "20 Minuten" that employees are subject to the same gambling and collecting rules as all customers.

The phenomenon of high-priced offers is also nothing new and proves the great popularity of the campaign.