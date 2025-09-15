The Migros headquarters at Limmatplatz - which cooperatives are merging? KEYSTONE

Hotelplan sold, specialist stores gone, Alnatura closed down: Migros is now setting its sights on the most sensitive issue - the merger of its regional cooperatives. According to internal analyses, the first decisions could be made as early as spring.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros currently operates ten parallel regional organizations, several of which are making losses.

Mergers are considered likely in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino; Ticino could merge with Lucerne.

The Federation of Migros Cooperatives is using modernization loans and an ongoing reform analysis, but official merger plans are denied. Show more

Numerous pillars have fallen at Migros in recent years: Globus and Hotelplan have been sold, Alnatura stores are closing and the specialist stores are history. Now a previous taboo is coming to the fore - the merging of the ten regional cooperatives. A reduction to significantly fewer units is being discussed, as reported by theSonntagszeitungnewspaper.

There are historical reasons for the multiple units. Following its foundation and rapid expansion, Gottlieb Duttweiler met with local resistance; in 1933, the federal government banned new branches until 1945. Duttweiler transformed Migros into a cooperative with regional branches; the Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund (MGB) was to serve as a service provider. What was once considered a strength now blocks efficiency - Coop took this step a quarter of a century ago and transformed itself into a unified cooperative.

According to balance sheet figures, sales in many regions are stagnating and some are in the red. Migros Zurich, the richest cooperative, which has been making losses for years with its involvement in Tegut in Germany, is particularly affected.

Other cooperatives also burdened

Migros Aare was hit by write-downs of over CHF 100 million on a logistics center that was not needed. Smaller, low-turnover regions in French-speaking Switzerland, Ticino and Basel are struggling structurally: in Basel, the liquidation of the specialist stores and shopping tourism have put pressure on the business; in French-speaking Switzerland, there is a lack of income and investment power, although each cooperative has its own administration and CEO.

A merger of the Valais, Vaud, Geneva and Neuchâtel-Fribourg cooperatives would therefore be a logical step, writes the Sonntagszeitung. According to calculations, "Migros Western Switzerland" would have a combined turnover of around CHF 3.5 billion and would be the second-largest cooperative; with the usual 15 percent reduction in personnel costs for mergers (currently CHF 544 million), it would be immediately profitable. For Ticino, a merger with Lucerne is considered likely internally - insiders expect a decision to be made as early as spring. In French-speaking Switzerland, it is likely to take longer.

Officially, the head office is keeping a low profile. "No mergers of Migros cooperatives are currently planned," spokesman Tobias Ochsenbein told the newspaper. At the same time, an internal reform analysis is underway, the results of which should be available in the spring. The FMC has influence through money: modernization loans come "exclusively" from the head office - and whoever finances them usually sets the guard rails.