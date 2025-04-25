  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Concept not convincing Migros pulls the plug on self-service stores in Zurich

Sven Ziegler

25.4.2025

MIgros Teo was not convincing in the Zurich region.
MIgros Teo was not convincing in the Zurich region.
Chris Mansfield

After two years, Migros Zurich is pulling the plug: the two unattended mini-stores in Kloten and Dietlikon are closing at the end of April. In eastern Switzerland, however, the self-service concept will be further expanded.

25.04.2025, 08:21

25.04.2025, 09:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Migros Zurich is closing its two Teo locations in Kloten and Dietlikon on April 30.
  • The format with self-service and video surveillance was not convincing in the Zurich region.
  • Migros Eastern Switzerland, on the other hand, continues to rely on the concept and is planning new Teo locations.
Show more

Shopping around the clock, without staff, in an area of just 50 square meters - that was the idea behind the Migros Teo mini-stores. The Migros Cooperative Zurich tested the innovative store concept in Kloten and Dietlikon for two years. Now it's over: on April 30 at 11.59 p.m., both locations will close permanently.

As Migros announced on Wednesday evening, the format has not proved sufficiently successful in the Zurich economic area. According to the cooperative, the potential for unattended mini-stores is too low to justify their continuation.

The two Teo stores will therefore be dismantled and transferred to eastern Switzerland, where the concept is much more successful.

Employees will continue to be employed

In Migros Eastern Switzerland, Teo remains a growth project: there are already six locations - including in Winterthur, Thurgau and St. Gallen. Further openings are planned for this year in Kemptthal ZH and Wetzikon ZH.

The Teo stores operate entirely without staff and offer around 850 everyday products. Access is by debit or credit card, Cumulus code or Twint - payment is made digitally. The building is fully video-monitored.

There is at least one piece of good news for the employees at the Teo locations in Zurich: they will continue to be employed by Migros.

More from the world of business

Development aid. NGOs working abroad receive a good 10 percent less federal funding

Development aidNGOs working abroad receive a good 10 percent less federal funding

Traffic offender. Police stop e-scooter in Valais at 126 km/h top speed

Traffic offenderPolice stop e-scooter in Valais at 126 km/h top speed

Alpine passes. Road over the Oberalp Pass open again despite snow

Alpine passesRoad over the Oberalp Pass open again despite snow