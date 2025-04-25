MIgros Teo was not convincing in the Zurich region. Chris Mansfield

After two years, Migros Zurich is pulling the plug: the two unattended mini-stores in Kloten and Dietlikon are closing at the end of April. In eastern Switzerland, however, the self-service concept will be further expanded.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros Zurich is closing its two Teo locations in Kloten and Dietlikon on April 30.

The format with self-service and video surveillance was not convincing in the Zurich region.

Migros Eastern Switzerland, on the other hand, continues to rely on the concept and is planning new Teo locations. Show more

Shopping around the clock, without staff, in an area of just 50 square meters - that was the idea behind the Migros Teo mini-stores. The Migros Cooperative Zurich tested the innovative store concept in Kloten and Dietlikon for two years. Now it's over: on April 30 at 11.59 p.m., both locations will close permanently.

As Migros announced on Wednesday evening, the format has not proved sufficiently successful in the Zurich economic area. According to the cooperative, the potential for unattended mini-stores is too low to justify their continuation.

The two Teo stores will therefore be dismantled and transferred to eastern Switzerland, where the concept is much more successful.

Employees will continue to be employed

In Migros Eastern Switzerland, Teo remains a growth project: there are already six locations - including in Winterthur, Thurgau and St. Gallen. Further openings are planned for this year in Kemptthal ZH and Wetzikon ZH.

The Teo stores operate entirely without staff and offer around 850 everyday products. Access is by debit or credit card, Cumulus code or Twint - payment is made digitally. The building is fully video-monitored.

There is at least one piece of good news for the employees at the Teo locations in Zurich: they will continue to be employed by Migros.